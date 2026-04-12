This Veteran Revival In Tacoma Is Raising A Very Real Question For The Mariners

We are still way too early in the season to say Patrick Wisdom is an instant fix for everything the Mariners might need off the bench. But we are also getting to the point where ignoring what he is doing in Tacoma would be malpractice.

Wisdom is flattening Triple-A pitching right now. Through 45 at-bats with Tacoma, he is slashing .311/.426/.911 with 9 home runs, 17 RBI, and a 1.337 OPS, and he’s currently leading the minor league in homers. On April 10, he hit his ninth homer, which left him tied for the most by a minor league hitter through his team’s first 13 games since 2005.

Stop us if you've heard this before but... PATRICK WISDOM HAS HOMERED!!! pic.twitter.com/1H3Nv9Md2K — Tacoma Rainiers (@RainiersLand) April 11, 2026

Patrick Wisdom’s Red-Hot Start With Tacoma Is Raising Real Questions About The Mariners’ Bench

When you look at who’s struggling for the Mariners right now, it is hard not to land on Rob Refsnyder. Nobody is saying Patrick Wisdom should already be packing a bag for Seattle to take his roster spot in mid-April. That would be reckless, and it would also ignore what Refsnyder was brought here to do. The Mariners signed him because he had been such a reliable weapon against left-handed pitching in Boston. Since 2022, he has hit .312 with a .924 OPS against lefties. Seattle gave him a one-year deal on Dec. 22, 2025, and MLB.com has since referenced the contract at $6.25 million.

The resume still matters. And 15 at-bats in April should not erase multiple years of being useful in a very specific role.

But we also don’t need to play dumb. Refsnyder’s start has been rough. He’s 0-for-15 with a .167 OBP and five strikeouts through April 11. That’s not enough volume to declare him cooked, but it is enough to keep the spotlight on a bench role that was signed to solve one very particular problem.

Meanwhile, Wisdom is doing the exact thing a depth bat is supposed to do when he wants to force a conversation. He’s not just playing well. He is making it impossible to ignore. And this isn’t totally out of nowhere, either. Wisdom hit 76 homers with a 109 OPS+ from 2021 through 2023 with the Cubs, then went to Korea last year before returning on a minor league deal with Seattle on Jan. 20.

The flaws are still obvious. Wisdom has always come with swing-and-miss, and there is a reason he’s in Tacoma at 34 instead of sitting on a major league bench right now. We know what this profile looks like when it cools off.

But if the Mariners get into late May or early June and Refsnyder still is not giving them anything, it’s hard to believe money will stop them from making a practical decision. No one is saying that move has to happen now. And no one is saying Wisdom is a clean answer. But a veteran who already had real big-league power is suddenly going completely nuclear a few miles down the road, and that tends to get relevant in a hurry.

At the very least, Wisdom has turned himself from organizational depth into a name the Mariners may not be able to leave parked in Tacoma much longer. And if this keeps up, the “very real question” in the headline is going to start sounding obvious.