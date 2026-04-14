Mariners Add Red-Hot Patrick Wisdom For High-Stakes Padres Series

The call-up got here quicker than expected, and also in a way none of us really would have drawn up. We had been circling Patrick Wisdom as a very real Tacoma-to-Seattle possibility anyway, mostly because you can only ignore that kind of power binge for so long. But the actual opening came because Rob Refsnyder landed on the paternity list, which is obviously a far more respectable reason to clear a spot than just getting played off the roster in mid-April. So now, for at least a few days, the Mariners get a look at one of the hottest bats in Triple-A in the middle of a series that already has a little extra juice to it.

Wisdom is coming up while absolutely pulverizing baseballs in Tacoma. In 15 games with the Rainiers, Wisdom is batting .264 with nine home runs, 17 RBI, nine walks, a .371 on-base percentage, a .774 slugging percentage, and a 1.145 OPS in 62 plate appearances. Even with the average settling a bit, the power has still been absurd. He forced his way into the conversation because Seattle simply could not ignore that kind of damage forever.

Mariners Select Patrick Wisdom As Triple-A Power Outburst Earns Padres Opportunity

We already know the profile. Wisdom is 34. He comes with swing-and-miss. But this is also a player who hit 76 home runs for the Cubs from 2021 through 2023 with an above-average 109 OPS+, so this is not fake power or some mirage cooked up by a hot week in the Pacific Coast League.

8 sounds great!🤯 PATRICK WISDOM HAS DONE IT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/qRmFN1VID8 — Tacoma Rainiers (@RainiersLand) April 9, 2026

Refsnyder’s rough start had already put a little extra light on that bench spot. He opened the year hitless in 16 at-bats, though he did draw three walks, and to his credit he also gave Seattle one of the best defensive highlights of the early season when he robbed Josh Smith of a home run in Texas. So this isn’t about pretending Refsnyder has brought nothing to the table or that fatherhood leave is a dramatic demotion. It’s just about acknowledging that while he steps away for an actually good reason, the Mariners suddenly get a low-risk look at a hitter who has forced his way into the conversation.

This Padres series doesn’t exactly feel like the time for passive roster management. San Diego has been playing good baseball, the games carry a little extra edge anyway, and Seattle just added a right-handed power bat who has been making Tacoma look way too small for him.

That doesn’t mean Wisdom is about to roll into this thing and save the bench by himself. We can relax. But it does mean the Mariners have a chance to see whether this latest Tacoma explosion can be useful against actual major league pitching for the first time since Wisdom’s last regular-season action with the Cubs in 2024.

At minimum, this is entertaining timing. The Mariners may have stumbled into a short-term roster opening just as one of their most interesting depth bats turned impossible to ignore. And if Wisdom does anything in this series, even just enough to make the coaching staff pause for a second, this is probably not going to feel like a one-off cameo.