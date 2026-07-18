Mariners News: Julio Rodríguez Activated, Miles Mastrobuoni DFA’d, Brendan Donovan Begins Rehab Assignment

The Mariners finally have Julio Rodríguez back, and the timing could hardly be better for a lineup that was blanked by the San Francisco Giants to open the second half. The M’s activated Rodríguez from the seven-day concussion IL before Saturday’s game. To clear room on the active roster, the Mariners DFA’d utility player Miles Mastrobuoni.

Rodríguez had been sidelined since taking a 78 mph throw off the back of his helmet during a July 2 game against the Los Angeles Angels. He was advancing from first base on a Dominic Canzone ground ball when Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel attempted to begin a double play. Instead, the throw struck Rodríguez and bounced into the outfield.

Rodríguez eventually advanced to third and remained in the game, but he was removed after experiencing concussion symptoms. The Mariners placed him on the seven-day IL the following day and allowed his recovery to extend through the All-Star break.

Our lineup for Game 2️⃣ with Bryan Woo on the mound. #TridentsUp



📺 FOX

📻 @SeattleSports pic.twitter.com/sMqwJ1yD4n — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 18, 2026

Julio Rodríguez Returns to a Mariners Lineup That Badly Needs Him

There’s no other way to put it, the Mariners are better when Rodríguez is in the lineup. He returns slashing .259/.323/.424 with 14 home runs, 40 RBI, 12 steals and a 113 OPS+. Those numbers may not represent the MVP campaign many fans would’ve loved to see, but they still describe an above-average hitter who brings an elite toolkit to the outfield.

Julio cannot fix every offensive problem by himself. His return doesn’t eliminate the Mariners’ need for another bat, nor does it suddenly make an inconsistent lineup complete.

But it does give Seattle one of its most important everyday players back.

Miles Mastrobuoni DFA’d as Brendan Donovan Moves Rehab to Tacoma

Mastrobuoni was always vulnerable once Rodríguez was cleared to return. The Mariners added him to provide temporary depth while Julio was sidelined, and that need disappeared the moment he came off the IL.

His designation also opens a spot on Seattle’s 40-man roster. That doesn’t mean we need to start refreshing the transaction wire thinking a blockbuster is coming. But flexibility is important.

The Mariners can now add a player through a trade, promote someone who isn’t currently on the 40-man roster or leave the opening available until another move becomes necessary.

He’s donning the R tonight!

Brendan Donovan is scheduled to begin a Major League rehab assignment tonight for the Tacoma Rainiers. #WeRTacoma pic.twitter.com/btqnyroYs1 — Tacoma Rainiers (@RainiersLand) July 17, 2026

Donovan’s move from the Arizona Complex League to Tacoma is a great sign, but it could create another decision soon enough. Advancing to Triple-A puts him one step closer to returning from the groin injury that has kept him out, and his eventual activation would give Seattle another established hitter capable of moving around the field.