J.P. Crawford’s Move to Third Base Has Already Become a Mariners Success Story

It didn’t take long for Mariners fans to start buying into J.P. Crawford holding it down at third base. It hasn’t even been a full week. Many were wondering how this whole thing was going to work. Crawford hadn’t logged time at third base since 2018. He answered loudly that everything was going to be all right.

Crawford really stepped up by looking at the bigger picture and understanding what the organization needed. Colt Emerson is the shortstop of the future. So Crawford was the one to step up and make the move.

That sounds simple, but it really isn’t. Players care about their positions, routines, and comfort. He’s built his major-league identity as a shortstop, and he could have made this much harder than it needed to be. Instead, he leaned into it. It’s selfless moves like this that can help a contender down the stretch.

J.P. Crawford is out of his mind pic.twitter.com/sQcpOpGGg0 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 21, 2026

Since the switch, Crawford hasn’t looked overwhelmed. His footwork still plays, maybe even better at the new position. And the instincts are just as sharp.

J.P. Crawford Has Given the Mariners a Cleaner Path for Colt Emerson

The biggest winner here might be Emerson. He has already moved off his primary position just to make his major league debut. So not only was he playing a new position, he’s also adjusting to major league pitching while doing it. Crawford’s willingness to move takes one giant distraction off the table.

Now Emerson can play shortstop, settle in, and grow at the position that made him one of the Mariners’ most important prospects in the first place. And Crawford gets credit for making that possible.

Though you’d love to see the batting average improve, Crawford has made this transition work while still producing at the plate. Slashing .217/.348/.386 with 10 home runs, 23 RBI, and a 110 OPS+. His xBA of .247 suggests there’s even more production on its way. In the meantime, he continues to get on base, works counts, and gives the team much needed adult at-bats. When a player moves positions and keeps contributing offensively, that’s when it goes from a nice story to a roster advantage.

Emerson has been off to a solid start as well, though some recent hitless games have skewed his slash line. He’s hitting .220/.290/.495 with 6 home runs, 16 RBI, and a 119 OPS+. He’s shown that even at just 20 years old, he might just be the real deal the front office has hyped him up to be.

This could have been awkward. It could have become a daily conversation about what Seattle was planning to do with the infield. Instead, Crawford took the initiative and made it easy on everyone.