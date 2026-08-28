Mariners May Be Clearing Michael Arroyo’s Final MLB Roadblock

The Mariners have spent August explaining away their decision not to promote Michael Arroyo. His bat has kept him firmly in the conversation, so the M’s have continued to return to a convenient answer: there’s nowhere to play him.

Second base belongs to Cole Young. The Mariners have concerns about Arroyo’s arm at third. His outfield defense is still a work in progress. When Luke Raley landed on the IL, Seattle considered Arroyo before choosing Stuart Fairchild, a veteran who offered more defensive flexibility and was easier to move off the roster later.

That explanation already felt thin. Now Arroyo is still attempting to leave no stone unturned. The 21-year-old has begun taking pregame grounders at first base with Triple-A Tacoma, adding another position to a résumé that already includes second base, shortstop and left field. Seattle wanted more versatility before giving him a major-league opportunity. Arroyo appears determined to remove that excuse himself.

The Mariners Must Decide Whether Michael Arroyo Has Done Enough

Josh Naylor’s five-year contract eliminates first base as Arroyo’s long-term destination. But that hardly makes the work pointless. The more positions he can handle, the easier it becomes for Seattle to make room for his bat.

Through Aug. 26, Arroyo was hitting .270/.341/.472 with seven home runs, nine doubles and 31 RBIs through his first 38 Triple-A games. He has handled the jump to Tacoma seamlessly.

He’s aware that the Mariners have repeatedly shown how much they value flexibility. Fairchild received an opportunity because he could cover all three outfield spots. Brock Rodden received another because he could move around the infield. The Mariners clearly prefer players who can enter a game without creating defensive chaos elsewhere. It’s nice that Arroyo is working on becoming that type of player.

First base gives Dan Wilson another place to use him, especially if the matchup calls for it. Arroyo could supply a right-handed bat off the bench, start occasionally at second or left field and provide coverage behind Naylor. September roster expansion creates space for exactly that type of player.

Pregame grounders alone won’t settle it. Arroyo needs some actual game reps for the club to see whether he can handle it or not. Those opportunities should come quickly because September is right around the corner.

At some point, development must lead somewhere. Arroyo has climbed the ladder, continued producing and expanded his defensive responsibilities. The Mariners cannot keep moving the finish line every time he reaches it.