Mariners Are Running Out of Excuses to Keep Michael Arroyo in Tacoma

At some point, you have to call it what it is. A prospect stops auditioning and starts waiting for the organization to catch up. Michael Arroyo appears to have reached that point. Some could argue he’s exceeded it.

This guy has done everything the Mariners could reasonably ask since promoting him to Triple-A Tacoma on July 7. He didn’t need an adjustment period, nor did he look overwhelmed. It’s hard to find any convenient reason to slow down his timeline. All he’s done since arriving with the Rainiers is hit.

Through his first month with them, Arroyo is batting .324 with five home runs, 22 RBI and an OPS above .900. Between Double-A Arkansas and Tacoma, he owns a .301 average with 15 homers, 62 RBI and 15 stolen bases.

Arroyo punctuated his latest surge by homering on consecutive days against Las Vegas, including his fifth Triple-A homer in Tacoma’s 4-2 victory on August 8. The power is arriving without and there isn’t a ton of swing-and-miss accompanying it, either. His 16.6 percent strikeout rate across Double-A and Triple-A reflects the part of his game that should matter most to the Mariners. He’s controlling the strike zone and hitting the ball where it’s pitched.

We can keep talking about his age, development timeline and limited Triple-A experience. Eventually, all it's doing is moving the goalposts. Arroyo has already faced the highest level of minor-league pitching and answered every question with one line drive after another.

The Mariners Have an Immediate Use for Arroyo

Calling up Arroyo wouldn’t require Seattle to hand him an everyday position. Give him starts against left-handed pitching. They can use him at second base and in left field. Let him come off the bench in the right matchups. Find out whether his quick hands and mature swing decisions translate against major-league arms.

The Mariners entered August batting only .224 with a .657 OPS against left-handed pitching. Arroyo started his Tacoma career by going 8-for-11 against lefties. What else could they ask for?

That doesn’t guarantee immediate major-league success. But it does provide Seattle with a clean reason to give him a chance.

The trade-deadline addition of Taylor Ward made the outfield more crowded, but that shouldn’t end the conversation. Arroyo’s defensive versatility is part of his appeal. The Mariners have given him work at both second base and left field because they want multiple avenues for his bat to reach Seattle.

Well, the bat looks ready to take one of those avenues. A crowded roster shouldn’t block this kind of talent. It means the Mariners need to define a role instead of waiting for a perfect opening. They clearly went out of their way to experiment with the pitching rotation. With an offense still searching for answers, why not bring that same urgency to Arroyo?

September roster expansion is more selective than it used to be. MLB teams only grow from 26 to 28 players, meaning the Mariners won’t have room to summon every intriguing prospect in Tacoma. If anything, that makes Arroyo’s case stronger.

When Seattle chooses its additional position player, the spot should go to someone capable of changing a game, not merely covering multiple positions while sitting on the bench. Arroyo brings contact, power, speed and enough defensive flexibility to contribute in several ways.

He is also MLB Pipeline’s No. 43 overall prospect. This isn’t a journeyman riding one hot month. Arroyo is one of the organization’s most important young players, and his production has moved his major-league timeline forward.

September should no longer be viewed as an ambitious target. It should be the deadline.

The Mariners can call Arroyo up now and begin learning what they have. They can give him a few more weeks in Tacoma and make him one of their two additions when rosters expand. What they shouldn’t do is pretend he still has something substantial left to prove against Triple-A pitching.