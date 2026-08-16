Mariners’ New Prospect Rankings Ignite a Fascinating Michael Arroyo–Lazaro Montes Debate

Prospect rankings around the league should always come with a little bit of an argument. It would be weird if everyone nodded and just moved on. The Mariners’ updated Top 30 gave us a real debate by placing Michael Arroyo at No. 3 and Lazaro Montes at No. 5.

Our first reaction might be to call that ranking absurd given the ceiling Montes has. But Arroyo passing him makes sense because prospect rankings measure more than the loudest tool. Montes can hit a baseball into another ZIP code. Arroyo can help a major-league team in more ways, and the gap between their offensive production has become much smaller than the gap between their defensive value.

Triple-A has only made Arroyo’s argument stronger. Through their first 21 games with Tacoma, Arroyo hit .352/.398/.549. Montes produced a .273/.343/.545 line over the same stretch. Montes brought the massive power reputation, yet Arroyo essentially matched his slugging percentage while reaching base more often and batting nearly 80 points higher. That changes the conversation entirely.

Michael Arroyo Has Become the Easier Prospect to Trust

Arroyo came up as a middle infielder and has added outfield work to his résumé. Now he doesn’t need the organization to clear one specific position for him. He can move around as a utility guy which would keep his bat in the lineup, and give the team more flexibility to cover injuries. That versatility can be what accelerates players to the majors.

Michael Arroyo having a good night at 2nd base. pic.twitter.com/jKPSeiaXFi — Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) August 14, 2026

Seattle could promote Arroyo tomorrow and find ways to use him. Montes requires a more specific fit. He needs his bat to carry the profile, because it will always be the main event.

None of that makes Montes a lesser talent. Honestly, the Mariners could really use what many believe he will be. The organization has spent years searching for homegrown hitters who could thrive in the middle of the order. Montes has that presence. And it’s already showing up in games, and 35 home runs from a 21-year-old prospect demand attention.

What could take Montes to new heights is if he can tighten his strike zone and make enough contact against the major-league breaking ball. If he can, he has a chance to become the most dangerous hitter in the Mariners’ system. We’re talking about someone capable of hitting behind Julio Rodríguez and Cal Raleigh while changing the shape of the entire lineup.

That ceiling remains considerably higher than Arroyo’s.

Still, prospect lists aren’t home run leaderboards. They combine upside, risk, defensive value, proximity and the likelihood that a player’s tools will survive major-league competition.

Arroyo checks more of those boxes today. That’s the cleanest way to frame this debate. Arroyo brings more certainty. Montes brings the higher ceiling.