Mariners News & Notes: Ryan Bliss Makes History, Kade Anderson Rises, Nick Kurtz Sidelined

There’s a little bit of everything in this roundup. Ryan Bliss made history in Tacoma, Kade Anderson keeps climbing the prospect rankings, and Athletics slugger Nick Kurtz may be done for the season. That last update could have a big impact for the Mariners, who still have seven games against the A’s in September.

Each development matters to Seattle for a different reason. Bliss is trying to keep himself in the big-league conversation, while producing every day in Tacoma. Anderson continues to become a big topic in the farm. Here’s what’s going on.

Ryan Bliss Owns the Tacoma Rainiers’ Stolen Base Record

Bliss stole his 95th career base for Triple-A Tacoma on August 13 against the Reno Aces, passing a former teammate and good friend Samad Taylor for the most in Rainiers history. Bliss and Taylor tied for the Pacific Coast League lead with 50 steals apiece in 2024, helping Tacoma establish a modern-era league record with 286. Taylor later pushed the franchise career mark to 94. Bliss ran it down less than a year later — because of course he did.

Seattle’s path forward with Bliss remains straightforward. Get him on base and let him create chaos. He’s been on fire in Triple-A, but he remains at his natural position at second base. Even when fans are pressing for his call-up, he remains blocked by Cole Young.

Kade Anderson Is Now the Mariners’ Top Prospect

Kade Anderson’s first professional season has gone from impressive to absurd. MLB Pipeline now ranks the southpaw as the Mariners’ No. 1 prospect, the No. 5 overall prospect in baseball and the sport’s top pitching prospect. Anderson has jumped ahead of every minor-league arm in the game roughly one year after Seattle selected him third overall in the 2025 MLB Draft.

Anderson carries a 1.06 ERA, a 0.64 WHIP and 135 strikeouts through 93.1 innings. Mariners fans know the organization can develop pitching. Anderson is the next premium arm coming down the production line, only he appears to be moving faster than anyone expected.

The calls for a major-league look will grow louder in September. Seattle still has workload and roster questions to handle, and Anderson is navigating his first professional season. There’s no reason to manufacture a promotion for headlines.

Nick Kurtz’s Injury Could Affect the Mariners’ September Schedule

Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz is expected to remain in a brace for three more weeks after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection for his strained right thumb. With the A’s well outside the postseason race, the reigning AL Rookie of the Year appears increasingly likely to be shut down for the remainder of 2026.

The Mariners have seven games remaining against the A’s coming up in September. Four at home from September 3-6 and three more in West Sacramento from September 11-13. Kurtz is scheduled to shed his brace around the beginning of September. He would still need to restart baseball activities and rebuild his swing before returning.

Seattle should prepare to face an A’s lineup without its most intimidating hitter. Kurtz was slashing .256/.396/.483 with 21 home runs and 69 RBI. He was making a case in the MVP conversation when his original thumb issue sent him to the IL.

His likely absence, along with the current state of the A’s organization gives the Mariners a real advantage during a division-heavy portion of their schedule. Seattle still has to cash it in. But they don’t have time to look that far ahead as they’re currently navigating a tumultuous August schedule.