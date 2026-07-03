Mariners Infielder Ryan Bliss Is Heating Up in Tacoma With No Clear Path Forward

The Mariners weren’t trying to solve a mystery with Ryan Bliss at the beginning of the 2026 season. He started off pretty cold. He hit .162 in April, the production wasn’t there, and when a player is trying to force his way into a crowded infield picture, that kind of start isn't going to buy patience.

Since then, Bliss has started to look a whole lot more like the player the Mariners hoped they had. Granted, a lot of this had to do with him bouncing back from an injury-riddled 2025 season. In June, Bliss slashed .316/.349/.461 with 24 hits, one home run, nine RBI, six doubles, a triple and seven stolen bases. That’s not a bunch of empty calories. Bliss stacked productive at-bats, created pressure on the bases and reminded Seattle that he isn’t an organizational decoration stashed away in Tacoma.

The Mariners gave Bliss a brief cup of coffee in Baltimore against the Orioles, then sent him right back down. And to be fair, we understand how roster math works. Not every move is an insult. Sometimes a player gets squeezed because the big-league roster has needs, injuries shift things around, and the 26th man loses out.

But this is also where the Mariners need to understand what they have. Bliss is doing exactly what a player is supposed to do after being sent down. He’s answering loudly.

Ryan Bliss’ Tacoma Breakout Is Creating a Mariners Infield Logjam

The awkward part for Seattle is that Bliss’ path to regular at-bats isn’t clean. It’s not about whether he can help. It’s where he would actually play.

The Mariners have already committed real energy to their infield picture. Cole Young is part of the present and future. The keystone is his job. That is unfortunate for Bliss because he brings a skill set this roster shouldn’t be so quick to bury. He’s quick. He gives Seattle a right-handed bat with energy, athleticism and some chaos baked into the profile. But it’s a messy fit because Bliss is a second baseman, and the Mariners already have Young sitting in that lane.

To get Bliss into the lineup, Seattle would likely have to slide Young somewhere else, and that creates another conversation instead of solving the first one. Bliss is useful. He isn’t useless depth. But he’s also not the kind of flexible infield piece who can simply plug three different holes and make the roster construction look easy.

That makes his situation more awkward. The Mariners have spent plenty of time searching for ways to make this lineup feel less stiff, and Bliss at least offers a different kind of pressure. The problem is that his best path to helping Seattle runs directly into one of the organization’s best young talents.

This might get a little weird, but Bliss might be more valuable to the Mariners as a depth piece than as a trade chip. He’s a great backup plan for Young. And he gives the organization protection if things get shaky, and things can change at any point throughout a long 162-game season.

But we also have to be honest. If Bliss is blocked, and another major league team sees him as someone who deserves a clearer opportunity, his name could, and should, come up in trade talks.

He wouldn’t headline a blockbuster. That’s not his lane. But he could absolutely be the kind of second or third piece that helps Seattle finish a deal for the bat this roster badly needs. Teams are always looking for controllable, athletic, upper-minors players who can help soon. Bliss fits that bucket.

And if the Mariners are not going to give him a real path, moving him would not be a betrayal. It might actually be the cleanest outcome for all parties.

Keeping useful depth is smart. Hoarding blocked players forever isn’t. If Bliss keeps hitting like this, the Mariners cannot treat him like a forgotten Triple-A name and expect the rest of the league not to notice.