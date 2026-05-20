Mariners Offensive Disaster Overshadowed Bryce Miller-Luis Castillo Piggyback Plan

Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to the White Sox is going to invite plenty of second-guessing. Most of it is fair. Dan Wilson sticking with Luis Castillo into the ninth inning deserves scrutiny. So does the timing of Andrés Muñoz’s warmup, the late pinch-hitting sequence, the mound-visit confusion and the decision to let Rob Refsnyder sit in a bad matchup. It was a mess of managerial weirdness. And more than enough to fill an entire postgame show.

But none of it should be allowed to swallow the most obvious part of the night. The Mariners could only muster one hit in 34 plate appearances.

That’s what you’d call a complete no-show, and it turned Seattle’s first real Bryce Miller-Luis Castillo piggyback experiment into something it shouldn’t have had to be.

Miller did his part. Castillo, for most of his outing, did enough to justify the idea. José A. Ferrer got a huge out in the sixth. Muñoz entered a situation the Mariners usually don’t hand him, with two runners already on base, and even that only became the defining moment because the offense had spent the previous eight innings giving the pitching staff absolutely no cushion.

We can question Wilson. And he deserves to be. But we also have to be honest enough to say that no manager should have to thread every needle this perfectly against the White Sox because his lineup produced one single and vanished.

The Mariners’ Offense Left Bryce Miller and Luis Castillo No Margin for Error

The first instinct is going to be making the whole thing about the piggyback plan. That’s understandable because it was the new thing. But the pitching plan was not the thing that scored one run.

The Mariners scored in the first inning after Julio Rodríguez singled as the second batter of the game. That hit helped create a bases-loaded opportunity, and Seattle cashed it in only through a Patrick Wisdom RBI forceout. After that, the lineup went cold enough to make the whole game feel like it was being played uphill.

Seattle put all of the pressure on the pitching staff and then acted surprised when the entire night snapped under that weight.

The Mariners are trying to solve a complicated rotation problem with six starters they like. Jerry Dipoto even suggested during the game that the next version of the piggyback could flip, with Castillo starting and Miller following. That means this wasn’t a one-night gimmick. It might be the beginning of Seattle trying to buy time until the rotation picture sorts itself out.

But if the lineup keeps performing like this, every version of that plan will be impossible to judge.

Miller’s postgame frustration also hit harder because it sounded like more than one game talking. He said it feels like the Mariners have “given games away multiple times” and added that, with the division still within reach, Seattle could “very easily” be five to 10 games up instead of still trying to find itself.

They had a chance to make the piggyback plan feel like a useful wrinkle instead of another debate. Miller and Castillo gave them enough to win while testing a rotation setup they may need again.

Instead, they wasted a pitching night that should have been enough.