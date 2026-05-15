Luis Castillo Gave Mariners Just Enough To Keep Their Rotation Problem Complicated

Luis Castillo did what he needed to do. He earned his first win of the 2026 season in Seattle’s 8-3 victory over the Astros in Houston, and the Mariners absolutely needed that version of him to show up. The timing was even more useful, with Bryce Miller back in the rotation picture and Seattle still trying to figure out whether a six-man setup, a piggyback plan, or something in between is the cleanest way through.

Castillo went 5 2/3 innings, allowed three runs on four hits, walked four, struck out six, and pushed his pitch count to a season-high 108. He also had early breathing room thanks to Luke Raley’s three-run homer in the first inning, which matters because Castillo still had to fight his command before he truly settled in.

Nuke Raley reporting for duty (for the 10th time)🫡 pic.twitter.com/JAIQrVACUu — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 14, 2026

That doesn’t mean Castillo is out of the woods. It just gives Castillo another start to prove this was a turn and not a pause.

Through three May starts, Castillo has a 6.32 ERA across 15 2/3 innings. He’s allowed 15 hits, 11 earned runs, three homers and five walks while striking out 17. That strikeout number is useful. The rest of it is why nobody should be rushing to declare the whole thing fixed.

Luis Castillo Helped The Mariners Win, But He Did Not End The Bigger Debate

The encouraging part is that Castillo did not just stumble into a win. There were actual signs of adjustment. He went back to the changeup, used it 24 times, and gave Houston a less comfortable version of his arsenal. He still had to grind through command issues, but he missed bats and avoided the huge inning. The obvious exception was Alvarez’s 422-foot shot, and honestly, that is less a shocking failure than a reminder that Yordan punishes mistakes.

That version of Castillo can help the Mariners. But the Mariners are asking what the rotation is supposed to look like now that Miller is back, Emerson Hancock has given them reasons to keep him involved, and the club has more starters than traditional rotation spots.

If Castillo had gotten shelled, the conversation would have become louder and uglier. Instead, he landed in the exact gray area that makes this whole thing more complicated.

He was better. Not dominant. He gave the Mariners length, but not quite enough to spare the bullpen completely. That’s not a disaster. It’s also not nothing.

Castillo throwing 108 pitches doesn’t sound like piggyback fuel on the surface, but the result actually keeps the conversation alive. The Mariners pushed him because they needed him to cover as much as possible, and he still didn’t get through six. If the point of a piggyback or hybrid setup is to manage workloads and avoid overexposing starters who are not giving consistent length, then this outing didn’t exactly bury the concept.

For Castillo, though, the assignment is now obvious. He needs to make this look less like a one-night correction and more like the start of a real climb back. The Mariners can live with the occasional grind if the overall trend points upward. What they cannot live with is a version of Castillo who gives them one steady outing, then immediately hands the rotation conversation back its gasoline can.

The Astros start was necessary. But the next one will tell us more.