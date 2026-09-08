Mariners Ownership Has Questions to Answer Beyond the 2026 Standings

You have to hand it to Aaron Levine on this one. He deserves credit for pushing back here. Most Mariners criticism stops with the lineup, the manager or Jerry Dipoto. Levine kept going until he reached the owner’s suite.

During his Seattle Sports Live commentary on the Mariners, Levine placed one of the organization’s most successful promotions alongside footage of a team coming apart. Hot dogs floating toward a cheering crowd as the segment cut to Julio Rodríguez, Dan Wilson and Jerry Dipoto amid the frustration of a season slipping away.

The visual landed, along with his message. Seattle’s promotions department has done its job. A very good one. But the baseball operation has failed at its job.

Aaron Levine’s Mariners Commentary Put Ownership Back in Focus

“Hot Dogs from Heaven” is harmless fun. Keep dropping those dogs. Play the Belinda Carlisle song as loudly as you can. The people responsible for entertaining a ballpark deserve their flowers for finding something fans enjoy.

From our #Mariners commentary last night: "No number of hot dogs from heaven can placate a fanbase that deserves so much more.



If winning isn't there, accountability needs to be." https://t.co/1hoF0wYBV1 pic.twitter.com/4hUuTKZOKJ — Aaron Levine (@AaronLevine_) September 7, 2026

They also cannot rescue the people responsible for the standings. Through September 7, the Mariners’ 569 runs ranked last in baseball. They owned a .229 batting average, a .684 OPS and a -71 run differential.

They have 144 games of evidence that go beyond just a bad week of baseball. Levine deserves even more credit for allowing the accountability to reach the top of the organization. Too many Mariners conversations stop at the most accessible targets.

Players answer questions after losses…sometimes. Wilson explains his lineup, bullpen decisions and batches of mistakes. Dipoto faces criticism for the roster he constructed. All of that scrutiny is well justified. We recently argued that John Stanton belongs in that conversation, too. (You can read that here.) Levine beat on the same drum on Seattle Sports Live, and it was awesome.

John Stanton Cannot Be Separated From the Mariners’ 2026 Struggles

Stanton is the Mariners’ chairman and managing partner. Those titles come with responsibility for the leadership, resources and standards guiding the franchise. He’s not the one filling out the lineup card, but he employs the people who do.

Ownership shouldn’t become a safe place simply because it operates farther from the cameras. Seattle has talented reporters and thoughtful baseball voices. We still need more people willing to follow the story past the product on the field, Wilson’s job security and Dipoto’s next roster plan.

Those are all branches. Ownership is part of the root. The questions about how the Mariners reached this point should be put directly to Stanton, with the same persistence applied to everyone beneath him.

Stanton should explain why Dipoto remains the right person to repair baseball’s lowest-scoring offense and whether the 2027 budget will match the scale of the problem. If a 67-77 team doesn’t force meaningful change, ownership should explain what will.

The answer the those questions deserve more than a press conference cameo or a carefully written statement in the newspaper addressing the city. The questions should follow ownership until the answers become visible on the field.

The situation in Anaheim offers a timely warning. Angels fans spent years organizing protests and chanting for Arte Moreno to sell the team. Ken Rosenthal later reported that the increasingly negative environment affected Moreno and contributed to his decision to sell his controlling interest.

That doesn’t mean Anaheim’s approach should be the blueprint for Seattle. A few chants didn’t single-handedly produce a multibillion-dollar agreement, and Mariners games don’t need to become nightly protest rallies.

The lesson is simpler than that. Sustained pressure can reach an owner’s suite. Right now, it often feels as though Mariners ownership can wait out every wave of frustration. Another promotion arrives. Send out more hot dogs. Have Dipoto hint at a bigger offseason plan. Another promise asks everyone to believe that the same people will produce a different result.

Stanton shouldn’t be allowed that kind of insulation. A losing product deserves scrutiny at every level, especially the level with the authority to change everything beneath it.

Levine gave Seattle a minute and a half of the accountability this season demands. He should be commended for it. He should also have more company.

Keep the promotions and parachuting hot dogs. But harder questions need to be sent toward the owner’s suite.