Mariners Probable Starters vs. Angels as Seattle Tries to Regain AL West Control

The Mariners do not get to walk into this series against the Angels pretending everything is okay. They’re coming in after coughing up a 4-1 lead in the eighth inning and losing a winnable series, while also slipping out of first place in the AL West.

They are back home, they’re below .500, and the standings have no time to care about context. This is a “handle your business” kind of series. They are taking on a team that just fired its GM. The Angels are unsure of their current direction, and hopefully the M’s can look like a team that understands that.

Mariners Probable Starters Against the Angels

Monday, June 29, 6:40 p.m. PT: RHP George Kirby (6-7, 3.94 ERA) vs. RHP Ryan Johnson (1-2, 8.84 ERA)

Tuesday, June 30, 6:40 p.m. PT: RHP Bryan Woo (6-6, 4.26 ERA) vs. RHP José Soriano (8-4, 3.32 ERA)

Wednesday: Off

Thursday, July 2, 6:40 p.m. PT: RHP Bryce Miller (3-2, 1.97 ERA) vs. RHP Walbert Ureña (5-6, 3.14 ERA)

There is a built-in break in the middle of this series. The Mariners are off Wednesday because Lumen Field is hosting a FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match that day, with the two stadiums across from each other. With World Cup traffic, security and logistics expected to swallow that area, MLB gave the Mariners and Angels a rare mid-series pause before they finish the series on Thursday night.

The Mariners have found themselves in this weird comfort zone that’s simultaneously their biggest problem. The rotation keeps giving them reasons to believe. And the rest of the team keeps giving them reasons to flinch.

The latest series in Cleveland was a perfect example. The M’s won the opener. Then the final two games served as another reminder of why run support is so important. Again, the bats left too much on the table. And poor bullpen management led to a complete collapse by the end of the series.

This upcoming matchup against the Angels matters more than one might initially suggest. The Angels are coming in after winning two straight series, they typically play the Mariners well, and though they are 13 games below .500, they’re only 6 1/2 games out of first. It’s not an insurmountable deficit.

As the calendar flips to July, we suddenly have five teams still jockeying for position in the division.

Cal Raleigh’s Frustration Should Be Treated Like a Warning

Cal Raleigh had a simple message after Sunday’s loss: play a full nine innings. That sounds wildly basic. But it needed to be said. Whether it’s from the offensive struggles, or the bullpen failing to close the door, winning isn’t sustainable if you can’t play a complete game.

The Mariners don’t even need a motivational poster. They just need better execution. Not just from their players either. They need better management from Dan Wilson and his staff. And, maybe, just maybe, learn how to navigate in-game adjustments.