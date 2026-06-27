Mariners Ditch Piggyback Experiment with Logan Gilbert Starting vs. Guardians

The Mariners made a sudden but necessary rotation change before Saturday’s game against the Guardians. Until more details emerge, we’ll avoid further explanation. At the same time, it may be pretty simple.

According to Ryan Divish, Seattle is now starting Logan Gilbert on Saturday, June 27, against Cleveland, and Emerson Hancock will not piggyback behind him. Instead, Hancock is slated to start Sunday, while George Kirby gets bumped to Monday’s series opener against the Angels.

Couple of rotation updates:



Saturday (today) - RH Logan Gilbert



Sunday - RH Emerson Hancok



George Kirby will start Monday’s series opener against the Angels. — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) June 27, 2026

That’s quite the diversion from the original plan. And it also feels like the right kind of urgency.

The Mariners are sitting in one of those spots where every rotation decision gets picked apart. But in this case, pushing Gilbert into this spot makes sense.

Logan Gilbert Gives the Mariners Their Cleanest Answer Right Now

The Mariners have spent a lot of time getting creative with their rotation. The piggyback plan has had real logic behind it, especially with Seattle trying to manage six starters.

But there also comes a point where the simplest answer is the best answer. Logan Gilbert is on a heater, and they should probably let him ride this one out.

In Gilbert’s last outing against the Red Sox, he allowed one earned run on three hits and two walks across 6 1/3 innings while striking out eight. He’s also coming off a stretch that earned him AL Player of the Week for June 15-21. When a pitcher is in that kind of rhythm, there is no need to put it in bubble wrap. He’s 6-4 on the season with a 3.29 ERA, and has logged 100 strikeouts over 93 innings. The rapport with Cal Raleigh seems to be in sync, and after Luis Castillo carved through the Guardians lineup on Friday night, it only makes sense to not overthink it.

The Mariners are starting to look painfully familiar right now. The pitching staff is being asked to walk to a tightrope every night because the offense is giving them very little run support. Seattle has now gone 12 straight games without scoring more than three runs, which means every pitching decision is crucial.

In theory, the pivot makes sense. When the lineup is stuck like this, the bigger risk might be forcing a pitching experiment that shouldn’t be. Sometimes, creativity can help a team squeeze more out of its roster, but this doesn’t feel like one of them.

Sticking with a traditional starter isn’t playing it safe. It’s reading the room.