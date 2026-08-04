Mariners Probable Starters vs. Tigers for Aug. 4–6 Series

We could see the Mariners unveil a lineup with a new look against the Detroit Tigers as they try to turn a roster reset into momentum. We’re still waiting for the lineup card, so there’s no reason to pretend like we know exactly what Dan Wilson has planned. Still, seeing Brendan Donovan, Taylor Ward or both would not be a surprise. What we know for sure is that Mitch Garver and Rob Refsnyder will not be there. Seattle finally released both veterans, ending a problem that had lingered entirely too long.

The M’s stopped protecting names and made room for players who might help them win. It’s something they need to do. They enter this series at 55–58, two games out of the final AL Wild Card spot and still within striking distance of Houston in the AL West. They haven’t played well enough to demand our confidence, but the standings have refused to bury them. We could complain about all the missed opportunities that have led them here. But right now, the door is still wide open for them.

Detroit comes in from the other direction. The Tigers were sellers at the deadline, moving two-time AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal to the Dodgers and sending Casey Mize to the Padres. They chose to cash out two major rotation pieces, while Seattle is still trying to salvage its season.

So, the Mariners are home, the Tigers just sold, and August is here. This is not a series Seattle can sleep through.

Mariners Probable Starters vs. Tigers

Tuesday, Aug. 4, 6:40 p.m. PDT: Tigers RHP Troy Melton (6–1, 1.75 ERA) vs. Mariners RHP Emerson Hancock (6–5, 3.26 ERA)

Wednesday, Aug. 5, 6:40 p.m. PDT: Tigers RHP Ty Madden (1–0, 2.40 ERA) vs. Mariners RHP Bryan Woo (7–8, 4.56 ERA)

Thursday, Aug. 6, 1:10 p.m. PDT: Tigers LHP Framber Valdez (6–7, 4.41 ERA) vs. Mariners RHP Bryce Miller (4–5, 2.80 ERA)

The Mariners are also returning to a five-man rotation after shipping Luis Castillo out to the Chicago White Sox. That means no more trying to squeeze six guys into a five-man rotation. The awkward piggyback plans are over. And the Mariners chose the younger rotation and cleared the traffic.

Now we get to see whether a cleaner plan produces better baseball. It’s best for the Mariners to not complicate this. They need to beat a team sitting directly behind them in the Wild Card standings. Two out of three should be the floor. And a sweep would create some real momentum before the Tampa Bay Rays come to town.