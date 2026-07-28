Mariners Probable Starters vs. Dodgers for Pivotal July 28–30 Series

The Mariners are running out of room to treat here. Every ugly series isn’t something they can fix later anymore. They arrive in LA at 52-55 after dropping three of four games to the Texas Rangers. The Mariners are still within reach of the final AL wild-card spot, but “within reach” only matters if they start winning.

This is not a soft landing spot either. The Dodgers are 67-39, comfortably in first place in the NL West and should be heavy favorites in this one. They’ve also won 22 of their last 25 meetings with the Mariners, including 12 consecutive victories. So, it’s not looking good from the jump. This series is pivotal. Probably uncomfortable. But this is where the Mariners have put themselves.

Mariners Probable Starters vs. Dodgers

Tuesday, July 28, 7:10 p.m. PT: RHP Luis Castillo (3-9, 4.85 ERA) vs. LHP Justin Wrobleski (11-2, 2.62 ERA)

Wednesday, July 29, 7:10 p.m. PT: RHP Emerson Hancock (6-4, 3.16 ERA) vs. LHP Eric Lauer (5-5, 4.83 ERA)

Thursday, July 30, 7:10 p.m. PT: RHP Bryce Miller (4-5, 2.75 ERA) vs. Roki Sasaki (4-5, 4.71 ERA)

The Dodgers waited until late Tuesday morning, the day of the series opener, to announce their starters. That uncertainty complicated Seattle’s preparation, but let’s not pretend it made Los Angeles vulnerable. The Dodgers can afford to keep everyone guessing because the rest of their roster already provides plenty of answers.

And lo and behold, they’re rolling out two left-handers in the first two games, basically the Mariners’ kryptonite. No holds barred. That’s how a first-place team stays on top.

Castillo gets the opener, and his 3-9 record with a 4.85 ERA tells the story of a season that has never quite settled. Still, there is at least one encouraging number buried underneath it. Castillo is 3-0 with a 2.83 ERA in five career appearances against the Dodgers. The Mariners are going to need that version of Castillo on Tuesday night.

Hancock follows with the best record of the three Seattle starters and a strong 3.16 ERA. And Miller closes the series with a 2.75 ERA, the best mark of the group. If the Mariners reach Thursday with a chance to win the series, he’s the guy they should want on the mound.

The rotation gives Seattle a chance. But there’s no value in another series of respectable pitching wasted by an offense that cannot produce enough support.

The Mariners do not have to sweep the Dodgers to save their season. Taking 2 out of 3 would be ideal though. You win two, and the urgency doesn’t go away. Lose two or three, and the Mariners may need to change their position at the trade deadline.