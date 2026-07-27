Brendan Donovan’s Rehab Slump Complicates His Mariners Return

Brendan Donovan has two hits in 30 at-bats. He’s struggled during his minor-league rehab assignment, and an infield single this past Sunday did little to change the picture. The Mariners might get their Opening Day leadoff hitter back this week. But they may not get the Opening Day version of him to arrive at the same time.

According to Adam Jude of The Seattle Times, Donovan will undergo a physical evaluation on July 27 in Seattle. Manager Dan Wilson said there’s a chance Donovan could rejoin the club Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Physically, Donovan sounds close. He’s played eight games across three minor-league levels, handled four defensive positions and made a leaping catch at the wall in Everett. He has also reported that his groin feels strong.

That’s all good news. Donovan underwent sports hernia surgery in October and has already landed on the IL twice during his first season with Seattle. The Mariners need to know that he handle moving around the diamond without another setback.

The Mariners Should Ease Donovan Back Into the Lineup

At the same time, they need him to hit. 2-for-30 after facing pitching in rookie ball, Triple-A and High-A without finding any sustained rhythm is a little scary. Still, rehab statistics usually deserve a grain of salt. Thirty at-bats don’t erase four years of major-league production. But the Mariners aren’t bringing Donovan back to take residence at the bottom of the batting order.

They need offensive help, and they need it badly. Before hitting the IL on May 16, Donovan slashed .274/.386/.452 with a .839 OPS in 101 plate appearances. Those numbers represent what has been missing. Through the All-Star break, the Mariners had posted a .300 OBO and a .677 OPS since Donovan went down, ranking third-worst in the majors in both categories.

If the medical staff clears Donovan, the Mariners should activate him. More minor-league at-bats might help his timing, but there’s no magic number that guarantees his swing will suddenly click. He can continue working through the rust against major-league pitching while contributing defensively at second base, third base and both corner-outfield spots.

Wilson shouldn’t immediately drop him into the leadoff spot and assume the lineup as been repaired. Maybe start Donovan lower in the order. Mix in DH days. Use the defensive flexibility without asking him to carry the offense. If he starts controlling the strike zone and driving the ball again, move him back to the top.

A potential return against the Dodgers would be a rough place to search for timing. Donovan would be jumping from a 2-for-30 minor-league stretch into a series against one of baseball’s most demanding opponents. That’s a major escalation, even for a reliable hitter like him.

Donovan can still help this team. His activation, however, won’t automatically fix one of the weakest on-base offenses in baseball.