Mariners Prospect Lazaro Montes Turns Early Concern Into Thunderous Home Run Tear

Lazaro Montes wasn’t having the kind of start that invites calm, measured prospect discourse. Let’s be honest about that. When a big left-handed power bat opens the year slowly in Double-A, the conversation can get itchy, especially in a Mariners system where every young hitter gets measured against Seattle’s endless search for impact offense.

Then May 2 happened, and Montes basically reminded everyone why you don’t rush to bury a young power hitter. He hit three home runs and drove in a career-high eight runs for Double-A Arkansas in a 16-6 win over Wichita. It was the first three-homer game of his professional career, which says a lot considering Montes is not exactly new to loud nights in the minors. But this was the kind of game that takes the whole conversation around a slow start and tells it to calm down.

On May 3, he proved he was not done making his point. In the day game after his three-homer night, Montes went deep again, launching another ball into orbit before the conversation even had time to settle. That’s what makes this feel bigger than one absurd box score. The three-homer game was the headline. The next homer was the reminder that this might be more than a one-night eruption. It might be Montes starting to turn the corner in the loudest way possible.

Happy (HR) Derby Weekend from Lazaro Montes! He goes yard for his 6th of the series, 7th of the season! pic.twitter.com/Pp3rkphXvN — Arkansas Travelers (@ARTravs) May 3, 2026

He entered the Wichita series with only one home run in his first 80 plate appearances, and for a player with his profile, it raised concern. But this is also why the Mariners cannot rush to judge him.

Montes has changed the temperature of his entire start. He hit six home runs with 13 RBI over a four-game stretch in Wichita, pushing his OPS from .686 to .900. That’s an absolutely ridiculous correction. We’re talking about kicking the door open, flipping the lights on, and reminding everyone that the ceiling is still sitting right there.

Lazaro Montes is keeping rare power company with Ryan Ward and Spencer Jones

The developmental questions about Montes are still valid. He’s only 21 years old. He’s still in Double-A. And he’s still learning how to handle better pitching, better plans, and stretches where opposing arms can avoid giving him mistakes in comfortable places. A hitter with his size and power, there will be nights when the swing looks a little too long and the approach looks a little too aggressive. That’s all part of the deal.

One of the most dangerous hitters in minor league baseball does it again. 3 run HR for Laz!! pic.twitter.com/MYkSzEMOY2 — Arkansas Travelers (@ARTravs) May 2, 2026

The other part of the deal is that not every prospect has this kind of answer sitting in their bag. Montes’ first homer Saturday left at 118 mph. He has now gone deep 59 times since the start of the 2024 season, with only Ryan Ward and Spencer Jones hitting more minor-league homers in that span. That is real, carrying power.

For the Mariners, that distinction matters. Seattle has spent years trying to develop more impact offense. Montes is far from a finished answer to that problem. But he’s one of the organization’s clearest bets on middle-of-the-order damage, and that makes patience more than just wishful thinking.

It becomes the price of chasing something rare. Montes is going to come with rough stretches. There will be awkward at-bats and numbers that make people squint.

But then there are games like this, when the payoff walks back into the room, kicks the door open, and reminds everyone why Seattle is still waiting.