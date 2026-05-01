Mariners’ Yordan-Lite Dream Gets Complicated By Double-A Growing Pains

The first thing we need to do with Lazaro Montes is resist the urge to turn his April stat line into a referendum. That’s how we end up doing prospect theater before the season has even had time to breathe. Montes is not supposed to be a finished product right now. He’s supposed to be exactly what he is: a massive left-handed power bet getting his first real full-season taste of Double-A pitching. That can be both exciting and uncomfortable.

That’s also the fun and frustrating part of the Mariners’ Yordan-lite dream. The comparison isn’t meant to say Montes is about to become Yordan Alvarez, because that would be ridiculous and unfair. It’s about the archetype. Big Cuban left-handed hitter. Huge raw power. Corner-outfield/designated hitter questions. The kind of bat that makes you start daydreaming about middle-of-the-order damage if the hit tool gets to a playable enough place. And that’s where the conversation gets interesting.

Montes’ early Double-A numbers with Arkansas are not exactly begging for a parade. He is slashing .221/.344/.442 with three home runs, nine RBI and 29 strikeouts. The strikeout rate sits at 31.2 percent, which is not the kind of number anyone needs to dress up in prospect-development bubble wrap. It’s high. And it’s the first thing opposing evaluators are going to circle when they talk about whether Montes can become more than a loud tools prospect.

Lazaro Montes’ Power And Patience Keep Mariners’ Prospect Hype From Falling Apart

But here is the catch: he is also walking at a 15.1 percent clip. If Montes were striking out this much while chasing everything from Little Rock to the Pike Place fish market, then we could start having a much louder conversation. But the patience is still showing up. He is just not connecting often enough yet.

For a power-over-hit prospect, Double-A is where the sport stops giving you freebies. Pitchers can spin it. You’ll see more sequence. They can beat you in the zone, then make you prove you won’t expand out of it. Montes is seeing that now, and nobody should be shocked that there is an adjustment period.

Especially not in Arkansas. Dickey-Stephens Park is not exactly a friendly launching pad where fly balls go to become prospect hype videos. It has a reputation as a pitcher-friendly environment, and that context matters when we are talking about a young slugger whose value is tied so heavily to impact. The raw numbers deserve attention, but they need the full setting before we treat them like the whole story.

The encouraging part is that the power hasn’t gone missing. Montes already has multiple home runs, including his most recent blast on April 28. Three home runs do not erase the strikeouts, but it reminds us why the Mariners are willing to live through some of this mess in the first place. When Montes gets to it, the ball goes. Loudly.

The Mariners have several prospects who are easier to explain. Some come with cleaner defensive homes. Some have safer contact profiles. Montes is different. He’s the lottery ticket with real pop, and those are never boring. If it clicks, he doesn’t just become another useful prospect. He changes the way we talk about the Mariners’ future lineup.

It is easy to say a team should be patient with prospects when the stat line looks clean. It’s harder when the strikeouts pile up and the batting average starts looking ugly. But Montes was always going to require a longer runway. That was baked into the profile. You don’t dream on a Yordan-lite version of anything without accepting that there may be some ugly at-bats along the way.

Now comes the part where we wait to see whether all that thunder can survive the friction.