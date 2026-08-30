Mariners Shouldn’t Mistake Luis Robert Jr.’s Mets Waiver Move for a Bargain

A couple of years ago it made sense for the Mariners to find a way to acquire Luis Robert Jr. In 2026, they should leave him on the waiver wire. Sounds wild today. But back in 2024, Robert had exactly the kind of right-handed pop Seattle spent years trying to insert into its lineup. He had just his 38 home runs in 2023, ran well enough to steal 20 bases and could have moved to a corner outfield spot beside Julio Rodríguez.

That player was worth discussing. The 2026 version is not worth the $5 million. The Mets have reportedly placed Robert on outright waivers, leaving any claimant responsible for roughly $3 million remaining this season and a $2 million buyout on his 2027 option.

The Mets Waiver Move Shows How Far Luis Robert Jr.’s Value Has Fallen

That setup makes Robert look like a bargain. But it actually exposes how much the player has changed. The White Sox once dreamed about extracting premium young talent for him. The Mets found little interest at the deadline and are now willing to hand him over for salary relief. The move is very similar to what the Reds just did with Eugenio Suárez and TJ Friedl.

Robert has heated up in August, with six home runs over 19 games. Somebody might bite on that. If the Mariners do, they would be buying one hot stretch after two lousy offensive seasons and a 2026 season interrupted by a herniated disc in his back.

It could be tempting because he’s been linked to Seattle for years. But his 10 home runs in 2026 do not resemble the same force. It sounds like yet another nostalgia bet, and that hasn’t been working out for the Mariners.

The next question would be the fit. Julio owns center field. Randy Arozarena and Dominic Canzone have each supplied 20 homers and an OPS north of .800, while Taylor Ward was just acquired for the same corner-outfield and DH lane Robert would occupy. Seattle would be paying $5 million to squeeze another right-handed outfielder into the mix and hope his reputation beats his recent production.

At the same time, we know this lineup still needs help. Ward has produced just a .117/.221/.150 slash line since arriving in Seattle. But bringing in another dodgy right-handed bat for a month won’t move the needle. Cal Raleigh’s bat appears to be waking up, but the offense still hasn’t found the sustained stride needed to salvage this season. Turning to another recognizable hitter like Robert offers little actual upgrade.

The hardest part is letting go of what a player used to represent. Robert once represented power-speed upside, right-handed damage and a frightening partner for Julio. Now he represents one of roster building’s easiest traps: falling in love with the discount before asking what is being discounted.

A bargain helps you. A $5 million memory with no clean place to play does not. Let somebody else pay to find out whether one hot month resurrected the 2023 version of Luis Robert Jr.