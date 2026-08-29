Mariners Move Bryce Miller to Bullpen Without Giving Up on Him as a Starter

This was the right move. Let’s get that out of the way first. The Mariners were no longer helping Bryce Miller by sending him back to the mound and hoping the version they trusted would suddenly reappear. They are chasing the postseason. At some point, you have to stop being patient and make sure innings don’t go to waste.

Miller had reached that point. Through his Aug. 23 start against the Chicago Cubs, he carried a 7.19 ERA and 1.62 WHIP over his previous eight outings. Opponents produced an .893 OPS against him, and Seattle lost all eight games he started. His latest turn brought a career-high seven walks, six runs and an early exit.

The 19-2 final score was not his mess alone. Neither was the 22-0 beatdown in Milwaukee five days earlier. Plenty of Mariners contributed to those disasters, and blaming one pitcher for 41 runs would be lazy. Miller’s job, however, is to give Seattle a chance. Lately, he hasn’t done it often enough.

Mariners Put Performance Ahead of Bryce Miller’s Rotation Status

Miller lost his rotation spot on performance, and the Mariners finally acted on what every fifth or sixth day had been telling them. Ryan Divish reported that manager Dan Wilson called the move temporary and said the Mariners still view Miller as a starter moving forward. As they should. A miserable eight-start stretch does not erase a pitcher who still owns a 4.12 ERA and 1.09 WHIP over 94 innings this season. It does change what the Mariners can reasonably ask him to do right now, though.

The bullpen gives Miller smaller assignments and room to get himself right. Seattle hasn’t announced exactly how Wilson will deploy him, but Miller’s starting background gives the club plenty of options. He can provide length and cover a starter who exits early. If his command returns, he can become more than a pitcher waiting for another rotation opening.

This decision also says something important about the Mariners. Kade Anderson created competition, and Seattle finally treated that competition seriously. Miller’s name, experience and long-term value could not outweigh his current performance.

The “temporary” label should not become a promise that Miller automatically gets his rotation spot back. Seattle can believe in his future without reserving his old job indefinitely. We still believe Miller is a starting pitcher. He simply should not be starting for the Mariners right now. Moving him to the bullpen protects Seattle’s present while leaving his future alone.