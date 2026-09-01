Mariners Sign Hoby Milner, the Reliever Who Has Owned Seattle for Years

Excuse the lack of excitement. Just because the Mariners couldn’t hit Hoby Milner doesn’t mean they had to sign him. Still, there are worse ideas than turning one of your recurring headaches into somebody else’s problem.

The Mariners signed Milner to a minor-league contract on Aug. 31 and selected the veteran left-hander from Triple-A Tacoma when rosters expanded Sept. 1. They also DFA'd Connor Joe and Nolan Kingham to make room on the 40-man roster. This isn’t a ticket seller. But it’s a solid bullpen move involving a pitcher Mariners fans should already recognize, even if they never bothered learning his name.

Milner has faced Seattle 16 times in his career, all in relief. Over 17 2/3 innings, he has allowed two earned runs, eight hits and four walks while striking out 14. That’s a 1.02 ERA and a 0.68 WHIP.

For years, Mariners hitters stepped in against a funky delivery from the lefty and rolled over on a pitch that turned into something harmless. Seattle has discovered the easiest way to stop it: put the man in a Mariners uniform.

Hoby Milner Gives the Mariners Another Bullpen Option

We can laugh at how this transaction came together, but Milner has a legitimate major-league résumé. He owns a 3.80 ERA and 1.23 WHIP across 405 career appearances. Before the Cubs let him go, he recorded a 3.53 ERA and 1.21 WHIP over 35 2/3 innings this season.

He’s not glamorous but he puts together credible work. He’s another experienced left-hander for Dan Wilson to deploy. And honestly, the bullpen could use some help.

Milner’s stuff won’t blow you away. His sinker averaged 86.9 mph with Chicago, and his sweeping breaking ball sat at 78.3 mph. He struck out only 18 batters in those 35 2/3 innings, so there is an obvious limit to how comfortable we should feel when the ball keeps getting put in play.

His game is built around angle, movement and uncomfortable contact. Hitters know the pitch isn’t arriving at 98 mph. They still have to deal with a delivery that makes the ball appear from somewhere near the first-base dugout before it runs away from the barrel.

It’s a completely different look, and one that could actually work for the Mariners. Wilson can change the visual in the middle of an inning and force opposing hitters to adjust on the fly. The Rays have often used this tactic, mixing arm angles and release points so each reliever’s stuff plays off the pitcher before him. Seattle can use Milner the same way, making hitters recalibrate before they have a chance to get comfortable.

At 35, Milner is a finished product with 10 seasons of experience, a strange arm slot and enough craft to keep surviving in a league obsessed with velocity.

The Mariners should know that better than anyone. They spent years making Milner look untouchable.

Seattle would need a second clubhouse if it signed every pitcher who embarrassed its lineup, but this particular tormentor can still help.