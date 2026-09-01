Mariners Must Help Julio Rodríguez Fix the Flaws Behind His 2026 Regression

A 106.5 mph line drive gives a center fielder 2.9 seconds to make a decision. Julio Rodríguez committed to the dive and watched Roman Anthony’s liner skip past him to the wall in Fenway Park on Monday night. Anthony reached with a triple and eventually scored the tying run. The Mariners lost 9-8 in 10 innings, falling to 64-74 after blowing a three-run lead with four outs remaining. That was a play with big implications. So was nearly everything else that turned a badly needed win into another heartbreaking loss.

Still, Rodríguez became the face of it. That has been his reality throughout a season in which every strikeout, defensive mistake and cold stretch has felt like a referendum on his future.

The problem isn't that Rodríguez has lost his talent. His swing decisions and contact quality have all regressed, and the Mariners still need to turn his elite tools into consistent damage.

The frustration is understandable, and earned. Through 127 games, Rodríguez is slashing .244/.305/.401 with 20 home runs and 57 RBIs. His .706 OPS is down from .798 during last season’s 32-homer, 30-steal performance. Honestly, the defensive decline is equally or even a bit more jarring, dropping from 11 Outs Above Average in 2025 to -2 this year.

There’s no defense for the numbers he’s posted this season. Rodríguez has regressed. He has made glaring mistakes. The Mariners needed one of their foundational stars to stabilize and at times, bail out a disappointing season, and he has too often joined in on being part of the turbulence.

However, writing him off at 25 is still reckless, lazy analysis — a knee-jerk reaction driven more by emotion than reason.

Ball gets by Julio Rodriguez and Roman Anthony leads off the ninth with a triple in a one-run game! pic.twitter.com/uzhgJiFZiF — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 1, 2026

Julio Rodríguez’s Batting Traits Give the Mariners a Roadmap

Rodríguez’s expected batting average has barely moved from .269 to .266, but his expected slugging percentage has fallen from .479 to .451. His hard-hit rate and average exit velocity are also down, while his barrel rate has declined from 13.2 percent as a rookie to 9.5 percent.

He's also lifting and pulling the ball more, but striking it with less authority. His ability to produce hits hasn’t disappeared. The missing piece is damage.

Then we reach the clearest contradiction in his entire profile: Rodríguez possesses 95th-percentile bat speed and a 13th-percentile squared-up rate.

The bat still moves like a superstar’s. The barrel doesn’t meet the baseball like one often enough.

His swing decisions shrink it even further. He chases 39 percent of pitches outside the competitive part of the zone, compared with the 26 percent league average. Pitchers don’t have to challenge his bat speed when he keeps volunteering at the pitches they want him to swing at.

We cannot diagnose the exact cause from a collection of public metrics. The numbers don’t say “Julio needs a mechanical adjustment.” They identify where the Mariners need to concentrate their attention.

The staff needs to interject this approach and help him control the zone. They need to help him turn what the metrics identify as elite bat speed into authoritative contact. Development doesn’t stop once a player with incredible raw talent signs a massive deal. He still has work to do, and so do his coaches.

Mariners Fans’ Frustration With Julio Rodríguez Does Not Require an Eject Button

Rodríguez entered this season with 22.9 bWAR through his first four years. Among center fielders, only Mike Trout and Joe DiMaggio produced more over the same career span. Rodríguez also became the first player in MLB history to record at least 110 home runs and 110 stolen bases across his first four seasons. Production like this doesn’t grow from trees. And that talent didn’t disappear just because Year 5 was rough.

Nor does that make him immune from criticism. Rodríguez must own the poor swing decisions, costly defensive lapses and, quite frankly, boneheaded plays like forgetting how many outs there are while your team is getting blown out. Also, the organization must own their role in helping their 25-year-old centerfielder move beyond them.

Fans who call to trade him belong on the edge of this conversation, if they belong in it at all. Seattle has no comparable center fielder waiting behind Rodríguez. Any legitimate replacement would cost the organization significant money, prospects or both. The Mariners would create a massive roster hole and immediately begin searching for another young center fielder with power, speed and star potential.

They already have that player. Their responsibility is helping him find his way again. We can be disappointed in Julio. We should expect much more from him. What we can’t do is confuse a frustrating season with the end of his story.

Instead of calling for the Mariners to hit the eject button. They just need an actual plan.