Mariners to Call Up Top Pitching Prospect Kade Anderson for MLB Debut vs. Cubs

So much for waiting til 2027. The Mariners are reportedly done making fans wait for Kade Anderson, and he’s on his way to Seattle. It does bring in question what’s going on with Bryan Woo. But that’s a question for another time.

According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, Seattle plans to promote the lefty and start him Saturday against the Chicago Cubs at T-Mobile Park. Barring a last-minute change, it will be the major league debut of the best pitching prospect in baseball, and easily one of the most anticipated Mariners debuts in years.

Anderson has not simply earned the promotion. He has kicked down the door at Double-A Arkansas. The 22-year-old owns a 1.06 ERA across 93 1/3 innings, piling up 135 strikeouts against just 13 walks while surrendering only 47 hits.

The M’s selected Anderson with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft after he led LSU to a national championship and earned Most Outstanding Player honors at the College World Series. The Mariners shut him down after signing him last summer, then aggressively assigned him to Double-A for his professional debut in 2026.

Kade Anderson Makes the Leap From Double-A to the Mariners

He responded by making even that aggressive leap look conservative. Anderson is ranked as the No. 5 overall prospect and the top pitching prospect in the sport. His four-pitch mix features a fastball that won’t blow the doors off at 92–94 mph but can touch 97, along with a classic Uncle Charlie curveball, a sharp slider and a fading changeup.

Anderson’s command is what separates him beyond the arsenal. Thirteen walks in more than 93 innings is absurd for any starter, never mind one missing bats at this rate.

The Mariners had already made clear they viewed Anderson as a starter, not a late-season bullpen addition. Now they are following through by placing him directly into the rotation for a showcase matchup with the Cubs.

There will be understandable questions about workload and expectations. Anderson is making the enormous jump from Double-A to the majors, one that has been done before. Bryan Woo and Bryce Miller made the same jump for their debuts. Seattle has every reason to protect an arm that could anchor its rotation for years. But this is no ceremonial cup of coffee. A Saturday start gives Anderson an immediate opportunity to prove his stuff plays against major league hitters.

For Mariners fans searching for a reason to feel excited down the stretch, this is it. Saturday just became appointment viewing, and Seattle’s next potential ace is finally on his way to T-Mobile Park.