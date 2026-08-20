Mariners News & Notes: J.P. Crawford Reboots, Kade Anderson Leads, and Jhonathan Díaz Gets the Mop

The Brewers took the Mariners' dignity this week in just one game. Any temptation we had to call this road trip encouraging has been thrown out of the window, at least for now. But at least we have somewhat good news to report.

J.P. Crawford is beginning a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma in Sacramento. Jhonathan Díaz has joined the big-league club, with Josh Simpson optioned after Seattle’s grotesque 22-0 loss to Milwaukee.

Then there’s Kade Anderson, the prospect Seattle can’t keep stashing in Arkansas forever.

J.P. Crawford Has More Than His Injured Wrist to Prove

Crawford has been sidelined since late July with inflammation in his left wrist. This was his third interruption of a season due to injury. And unfortunately that has kept him out of rhythm in 2026. So far he’s posted a .212/.330/.345 slash line with a .675 OPS. He also has 10 homers, 11 doubles and 30 RBIs in 307 at-bats.

The plate discipline never fades with Crawford. Fifty walks against 74 strikeouts tell us he still hasn’t lost his eye. The trouble is really with the swing.

This rehab assignment is crucial. Colt Emerson’s first major-league didn’t pan out while posting a .190/.246/.335 slash line with a 34.4 strikeout rate. With him now on the IL with a wrist injury, the Mariners are going to need Crawford back at shortstop.

Kade Anderson Is Already Acting Like a Mariners Rotation Anchor

Kade Anderson’s numbers have become almost cartoonish: a 1.06 ERA, a 40.5 percent strikeout rate and a .147 opponent batting average. Yet the most revealing update has nothing to do with the box score.

Mariners director of player development Justin Toole recently visited Double-A Arkansas and came away impressed by Anderson’s refusal to admire his own work. As Shannon Drayer reported, the left-hander continues hunting for flaws and tightening small pieces of his game despite flattening nearly everyone placed in front of him.

That relentless streak has spilled into the clubhouse. Seattle intentionally paired Anderson with fellow pitching prospect Ryan Sloan. Anderson has helped the younger Sloan improve his routines, organize his goals and understand how to attack daily development. He’s not just the best pitcher on the staff. He’s also helping run it.

The Mariners are watching a future rotation leader take shape before he reaches Seattle. His promotion remains tied to workload management, Seattle’s fading postseason chances and the complications a potential lockout could create for players added to the 40-man roster.

Readiness appears settled. Timing is now the organization’s decision.

Jhonathan Díaz Joins the Mariners for Bullpen Cleanup Duty

Simpson allowed five earned runs while recording two outs Tuesday. He threw 33 pitches, only 14 for strikes, while Milwaukee turned a bad night into a franchise-record humiliation.

Now Simpson is headed to Tacoma and Díaz is in Milwaukee. Honestly, it’s just bullpen triage.

Díaz, 29, owns a career 4.66 ERA across 46 1/3 major-league innings. His Triple-A numbers aren’t hiding any secrets with a 6.26 ERA and 1.57 WHIP.

He can provide length, cover a short start and absorb low-leverage innings. Those skills are relevant in a blowout.