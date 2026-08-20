Kade Anderson Is Coming to Seattle As the Mariners Finally Make the Right Call

Late but worth the wait, Kade Anderson is coming.

The Mariners have finally made the call they should have a while ago, reportedly deciding to call up baseball’s top pitching prospect to make his first major-league start Saturday after spending this year dominating the minor leagues. Seattle sits eight games below .500 but is somehow only three games out of the American League’s final wild-card spot thanks to the sorry state of the junior circuit. Anderson can still impact the stretch run, but he should have been brought up weeks ago when it was clear he had nothing left to prove in the minors.

Anderson arrives after decimating Double A competition this season and living up to the hype he had after a brilliant career at LSU. The Mariners selected him with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 draft and handed him an $8.8 million bonus. The 22-year-old lefty was the top pitcher in his class, and some had him ticketed as a potential No. 1 overall pick.

Seattle held him out of games until the start of 2026, when he jumped straight to Double A. He has been, without a doubt, the best pitcher in the minor leagues this season. Through 18 games, Anderson is 10–1 with a 1.06 ERA, a ridiculous 0.64 WHIP and 135 strikeouts against 13 walks in 93 1/3 innings. If anything, he has been more dominant than he was against SEC batters, posting a strikeout rate of 40.5% and a walk rate of 3.9%.

Kade Anderson continues to have an UNREAL year at the Double-A level 🔥



18 G | 10-1 | 1.06 ERA | 93.1 IP | 135 SO | 1 HB | 13 BB | .147 AVG | 0.64 WHIP



This is just his first professional season after being picked No. 3 overall in 2025. pic.twitter.com/maybrpQBUa — Milb Central (@milb_central) August 18, 2026

He’ll add to a Mariners rotation that ranks 11th in baseball with a 4.00 ERA and had given 17 starts to a clearly declining Luis Castillo, who recorded a 5.06 ERA for Seattle.

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Kade Anderson scouting report

A native of Slidel, Louisiana, Anderson’s stock went meteoric during his sophomore season at LSU in 2025. He led the Tigers to a College World Series title and took home MVP honors after establishing himself as the best pitcher in college baseball.

That year, he went 12–1 with a 3.18 ERA and 1.06 WHIP while leading all of Division I with 180 strikeouts in 119 innings. He entered the draft riding high, though he was passed over with the first two picks, landing with Seattle at No. 3.

At 6'2" and 179 pounds, Anderson doesn’t fit the mold of a power pitcher. His fastball sits around 94 mph but can touch a bit higher. It has big-time ride in the zone, which helps it play up. He generates elite spin on both his plus slider and a curveball that can drop off the table. Both are swing-and-miss offerings. He also possesses a rapidly improving changeup in the mid-80s. He deploys his arsenal with a compact, quiet, repeatable delivery.

Not only is Anderson’s stuff outstanding, but he also has the polish and makeup to handle big-league hitters already. He had nothing left to prove in the minor leagues.

Why the Mariners are calling him up now

Seattle already has a solid rotation, so there is some logic to taking their time with Anderson. That said, the franchise has reached a critical point of the season and if it’s going to make a run to the postseason, the time to start was yesterday.

This call really should have been made weeks ago after Anderson had more than proven to be far too advanced for Double A hitters. He hasn’t allowed a run since July 3 and has 27 strikeouts against three walks and seven hits in those 20 2/3 innings.

It’s a mystery why the Mariners resisted bringing baseball’s top pitching prospect up to the majors. They may regret not doing it sooner if they finish a game or two outside of the playoff picture, but at least they finally made the right decision.

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