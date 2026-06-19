Mike Trout Injury Could Push Angels Closer to Deadline Selloff With Mariners Still in Control

News about Mike Trout hitting the injured list will always be big news no matter where your allegiance lies. But it also impacts the Mariners and their quest for another AL West title. To be fair, it’s not like the Angels were breathing down the Mariners’ necks on this. They are 30-45 and sitting in last place in the division. However, it does push them closer to the conclusion we all saw coming.

Despite the MLB Wild Card era allowing teams a greater chance at a playoff berth, the Angels were running out of ways to pretend. And with Trout heading to the injured list with a hamstring injury, it should at least set in motion the Angels’ plan for the trade deadline.

Before we get into that, this is just brutal news for Trout. And though he plays for the M’s division rival, baseball is better when Trout is healthy and on the field.

But from a Mariners angle, we don’t need to turn this into a sympathy card for the Angels. And Seattle has its own problems, its own injury scares, and its own deadline questions. Trout hitting the IL should be the moment that pushes Los Angeles closer to selling.

Angels Are Running Out of Excuses After Latest Mike Trout Injury

Trout out of the lineup should eliminate the gray area. They were already at the bottom of the division. And they just lost their home run leader.

They’re not going to be on the phone tomorrow to begin selling off their roster. Front offices like to wait and claim they’re evaluating. But every once in a while, the Mariners should still peak over their shoulder to see what’s going on.

Because every week the Angels fade further from the AL West race, the trade deadline picture gets a little more interesting. Seattle shouldn’t be sitting around expecting some interdivision blockbuster. That’s not really the game. But if the Angels become sellers, it could still impact the market and shift leverage for other contenders. Maybe the Mariners make a call just to see what’s out there. Even if a deal is highly unlikely.

Still, there are veteran names on that roster that could interest teams like the Yankees, Rays, Blue Jays, Guardians or even the White Sox if they’re trying to make a run.

Traditionally, teams prefer to trade with the other league. So maybe the Angels sell to the NL. That would be the best-case scenario for the Mariners. But either way, Trout’s injury creates a whole new terrain worth watching. It could change the shape of the deadline market and the landscape of the second half.