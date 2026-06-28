More Details Emerge From Mariners’ Logan Gilbert Pivot vs. Guardians

The Mariners have spent the last several weeks making their six-man rotation harder than it sounds. And before Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians, they shifted again, this time away from the expected piggyback setup. Gilbert got the traditional start, Emerson Hancock was pushed to Sunday, and George Kirby was moved to Monday against the Angels.

Gilbert came into the Guardians matchup in the middle of his best stretch of the season. Many fans were frustrated this outing was going to have restrictions.

Manager Dan Wilson said the adjustment was about getting guys extra rest, not about reacting to Gilbert’s hot run. That may be the official explanation, and it’s probably true. The M's are in the middle of a stretch with 12 games in 13 days and only a quirky off-day mixed in because of the FIFA World Cup setup at Lumen Field.

Mariners Giving Logan Gilbert a Normal Start Made More Sense Than Forcing the Piggyback

Still, when a starter is pitching well enough to take the ball deep into games, you should let him do it. That’s not disrespecting the plan, especially when you have a season with high expectations to uphold.

Gilbert did give them length. He went seven innings, allowed four runs on seven hits, struck out seven, and didn’t walk anyone in Seattle’s 4-3 loss. It certainly wasn’t a masterpiece compared to his last two starts. But it was still a solid start that saved the bullpen and kept the Mariners in the game.

This was a pretty sensible pitching adjustment. Unfortunately, the offense still couldn’t do anything with it.

That’s been the pattern for most of June. The staff can debate rotation alignment, piggyback stuff, rest patterns, preserving the bullpen, and starter workload all they want. But if the lineup is continuously turning winnable games into one-run losses, the margin isn’t fair.

Gilbert wasn’t spotless either. He gave up damage in the middle innings and took the loss. But he also retired the final seven batters he faced and never handed the Guardians free traffic.

The problem was that Seattle once again needed near-perfection from its starter just to survive. And Gilbert should not have to be flawless for the Mariners to beat them.

Wilson left the door open for the piggyback to return before the All-Star break. But Saturday showed where the line should be. The piggyback plan can be a tool. But it cannot become the identity.