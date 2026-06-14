Nationals’ Classy Tribute to Victor Robles Gives Mariners Fans a Full-Circle Moment

Heading into the Mariners-Nationals series, Victor Robles’ return to Nationals Park was not even close to the headline. But the Nationals made sure to let him know what he meant to the organization by doing something pretty cool.

They also reminded everyone that Robles was a big part of their story. And now that he is wearing a Mariners uniform, they landed the moment for Seattle fans too.

Adam Jude of The Seattle Times posted a video from Nationals Park showing Washington honoring Robles with a tribute montage during his first return game as a member of the Mariners. The video showed highlights from his time with the Nationals, including hits, celebrations and a nod to his “Praying Mantis” nickname.

Nationals just played a nice video tribute for Victor Robles in his first game back here in Washington. pic.twitter.com/lNMPPWQO40 — Adam Jude (@A_Jude) June 13, 2026

Victor Robles’ Nationals Tribute Gave Mariners Fans a Reminder of the Player Seattle Believed In

Robles’ time in Washington was much larger than it feels today. He debuted with the Nationals in 2017. He became one of the organization’s most exciting young players. And he was part of the 2019 World Series championship team.

He started in center field for all seven games of the 2019 World Series. And he was the spark plug they needed out there. He finished the series with a perfect fielding percentage and 21 putouts.

But that’s not where the breakout started. It was earlier in the season where he put his name on the map. He finished sixth in the NL Rookie of the Year voting and gave the Nationals a combination of power and speed, tallying 33 doubles, 17 home runs and 28 stolen bases.

Keep in mind this is the same Nationals roster that had Juan Soto, Trea Turner, Stephen Strasburg, Max Scherzer, and Anthony Rendon when he used to, you know, play baseball. Rendon finished third in the MVP race that year with 34 home runs and 126 RBI before he’d go on and rob the Los Angeles Angels. Either way, championship teams need more than the biggest names. And Robles was the guy to really step up.

The Mariners Got the Second Act of Victor Robles’ Career

Robles was plucked off waivers by the Mariners in 2024 when Seattle was still trying to sort out its outfield, and at the time, it was a strange pickup. His name still carried some weight, but the numbers weren’t inspiring. He had opened the season with the Nationals slashing .120/.281/.120 with three hits in 33 plate appearances over 14 games.

But the move also made sense from Washington’s side. Robles had been stuck in continuous offensive slumps and injuries, and the Nationals were shifting into their next era. Younger outfielders were knocking on the door like James Wood and Dylan Crews. The Nats chose to prioritize upside over waiting around for Robles to rediscover himself.

Seattle had plenty of talented players. But sometimes you need a spark, chaos, a little more personality. Robles gives them that.

He is far from perfect. The Mariners have already had to deal with his injury issues after he burst onto the scene in Seattle by slashing .328/.393/.467 with four home runs, 26 RBI and 30 stolen bases in 77 games to close out 2024.

When Robles is on, bringing defensive spark, creating chaos on the bases and making things uncomfortable for the other team, it’s easy to see why Nationals fans still cheer him. They remember that version too. Maybe not the exact same version Seattle is getting now, but the same spirit.

Robles’ Nationals chapter will always be part of him. He debuted there. He won there and he struggled there.

But the Mariners chapter is about a player who could have slipped into the background after being DFA’d from Washington, but instead found a new place to be productive, entertaining and occasionally electric.