16 Mariners players will take part in the World Baseball Classic

The 2026 World Baseball Classic is getting closer, as teams representing 20 different nations will take part in what has become a modern-day tradition for supporters of the sports. For their part, the Seattle Mariners will have 16 players from both the MLB roster and their minor league system taking part in

The global event, which is essentially a celebration of the National Pastime as much as it is a competition, is currently scheduled to take place from March 5th through March 17th, 2026. The event in Tokyo, Japan, on March 5, with play beginning in the Miami, Houston, and San Juan pools, will begin the next day.

16 players from the Mariners organization are participating in the World Baseball Classic, though not all are currently on the MLB roster. Specifically, confirmed major-league Mariners include Cal Raleigh, Gabe Speier, Julio Rodríguez, and Randy Arozarena

The Mariners will be well-represented at the WBC

Sep 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Gabe Speier (55) walks off the field after being removed from a game against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The following is a list of Mariners who will take part in this year's WBC, along with their positions and the nation they are representing in the tournament:



Cal Raleigh, C, United States

Gabe Speier, LHP, United States

Julio Rodriguez, OF, Dominican Republic

Andrés Muñoz, RHP, Mexico

Randy Arozarena, OF, Mexico

Josh Naylor, 1B, Canada

Guillermo Zuñiga, RHP, Colombia

Michael Arroyo, INF/OF, Colombia

Miles Mastrobuoni, UTL, Italy

Dominic Canzone, OF, Italy

Dane Dunning, RHP, Korea

Pedro Da Costa Lemos, RHP, Brazil

Dylan Wilson, RHP, Netherlands

Charlie Beilenson, RHP, Israel

Abdiel Mendoza, RHP, Panama

Eduard Bazardo, RHP, Venezuela

Following the WBC wrapping up, it's not too long before Opening Day 2026 arrives. The Mariners (90-73 in 2025, 1st - AL West) will start the season off at home against the Cleveland Guardians (88-74, 1st - AL Central)

