16 Mariners players will take part in the World Baseball Classic
The 2026 World Baseball Classic is getting closer, as teams representing 20 different nations will take part in what has become a modern-day tradition for supporters of the sports. For their part, the Seattle Mariners will have 16 players from both the MLB roster and their minor league system taking part in
The global event, which is essentially a celebration of the National Pastime as much as it is a competition, is currently scheduled to take place from March 5th through March 17th, 2026. The event in Tokyo, Japan, on March 5, with play beginning in the Miami, Houston, and San Juan pools, will begin the next day.
16 players from the Mariners organization are participating in the World Baseball Classic, though not all are currently on the MLB roster. Specifically, confirmed major-league Mariners include Cal Raleigh, Gabe Speier, Julio Rodríguez, and Randy Arozarena
The Mariners will be well-represented at the WBC
The following is a list of Mariners who will take part in this year's WBC, along with their positions and the nation they are representing in the tournament:
Cal Raleigh, C, United States
Gabe Speier, LHP, United States
Julio Rodriguez, OF, Dominican Republic
Andrés Muñoz, RHP, Mexico
Randy Arozarena, OF, Mexico
Josh Naylor, 1B, Canada
Guillermo Zuñiga, RHP, Colombia
Michael Arroyo, INF/OF, Colombia
Miles Mastrobuoni, UTL, Italy
Dominic Canzone, OF, Italy
Dane Dunning, RHP, Korea
Pedro Da Costa Lemos, RHP, Brazil
Dylan Wilson, RHP, Netherlands
Charlie Beilenson, RHP, Israel
Abdiel Mendoza, RHP, Panama
Eduard Bazardo, RHP, Venezuela
Following the WBC wrapping up, it's not too long before Opening Day 2026 arrives. The Mariners (90-73 in 2025, 1st - AL West) will start the season off at home against the Cleveland Guardians (88-74, 1st - AL Central)