Could the Seattle Mariners have three 40-home run hitters in their 2026 lineup?

While the Seattle Mariners have lost their fair share of power hitting in the offseason, they've held together a nucleus that promises to pack plenty of punch. By retaining the services of first baseman Josh Naylor, the team will see him spend a full 162-game schedule alongside Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh.

Now, the Mariners have formed a tremendous trio, with any of those Mariners being capable of hitting over 40 home runs in a single season. But with the right breaks and a couple of hot streaks? All three could hit the mark in the upcoming year. That's a feat that has only happened three other times in MLB history --- with the1973 Atlanta Braves, 1996 Colorado Rockies, and 1997 Colorado Rockies.

CLICK FOR MORE: Will 2026 be The Year of J-Rod?

According to Yahoo! Sports, Raleigh projects as the team's primary power threat, with 2026 estimates putting him around 38+ home runs following his MVP runner-up in 2025, when he hit 60 bombs. Meanwhile, Julio Rodríguez is projected to bash around 30+ home runs. Naylor, whose single-season high is 31, will need to have a career year and get plenty of protection in the lineup to reach the next plateau.

Raleigh, Rodriguez, and Naylor will be a terrifying trio

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) celebrates with first baseman Josh Naylor (12) after hitting a home run in the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Regardless of whether the triumvirate can be the fourth team to achieve the 'Triple 40' in Major League history or not won't affect the success the group should enjoy just sharing the lineup. Raleigh was perhaps baseball's most feared hitter a season ago, J-Rod is the favorite to win the 2026 MVP Award, and Naylor will likely have a career year nestled within this Mariners' batting order.

Looking to eclipse their 90-win mark of 2025 and repeat as the American League West Division Champions, the Mariners will be sitting pretty if these three players just equal or surpass their prjections And if they happen to make a little bit of history along the way? There will be plenty to celebrate in the Emerald City when Fall comes rolling back around.

More Seattle Mariners News & Opinions