2025 Second-Round pick Nick Becker is developing nicely in the Mariners' organization

2026 will be a crossroads for Seattle Mariners' prospect, Nick Becker as he looks to mature after developing his reputation as one of the better high Becker batted .386 with 12 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 24 walks, and 27 stolen bases in 35 games at Don Bosco Prep. He had a .558 OBP, slugging .761 for a 1.319 OPS in his 2025 senior season.

That led the M's to select the 6-foot-4, 190-pound prospect in the second round (57th overall) of the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft. Becker signed with the Mariners for a $2.75 million signing bonus within a few days after being drafted and made his professional debut on August 19, 2025, as a member of the Modesto Nuts. He had hit one hit - an RBI single - in his initial outing. Now, he's set to take a huge leap forward in 2026.

Congrats to Nick Becker on his first professional hit & RBI! pic.twitter.com/R7BU4DzzIR — Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) August 20, 2025

"With an athletic and projectable frame, Becker has some new tools he displayed at summer showcase events like the Area Code Games to go along with strength gains to dream on, as he adds to his 6-foot-4 frame," MLB Pipeline has assessed regarding Becker. "The right-handed-hitting infielder already has good bat-to-ball skills and excellent hitting instincts, finding the barrel consistently and showing the ability to make adjustments in the box. It’s easy to expect at least average power in the future as he gets stronger and learns to leverage his swing more, something he’s sure to do without sacrificing his hit tool."

The Mariners have a surplus of young, infield talent

Feb 23, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop Colt Emerson against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

At the same time he's building his career, Becker joins several good, young infielders in the Seattle organization. That means there will be a lot of roadblocks on his path to the big leagues, beginning with top prospect Colt Emerson, a natural shorstop, and emerging second baseman Cole Young and Michael Aroyo. All three of those names are either MLB-ready now... or will be in the immediate future.

Being part of a stacked farm system, while playing alongside great players, there's a chance that Becker could end up being trade bait at some point near the 2026 trade deadline, so he could conceivably never wear a Seattle Mariners uniform.

Outside of that possibility, Becker must continue to develop his plate discipline and pitch selection. He certainly has the size and power that he could also switch to the outfield or mostly play s a designated hitter. Either way, expect the young infielder to be in MLB by 2028 at the latest.