Colt Emerson is the top name among Non-Roster Invitees for Mariners Spring Training

Mariners fans in the Pacific Northwest and beyond have been waiting for young Colt Emerson to take the stage for Seattle. In just a couple of weeks, the lights will go on, and the kid will be looking to add a host of highlights to go along with the hype.

A rookie and the franchise's most prized prospect, the 21-year-old has a terrific opportunity to make the big league roster on Opening Day. Seattle’s first-round pick (22nd overall) in the 2023 Major League Draft, he's a natural shortstop, but with a red-hot month at the Peoria Sports Complex, Colt Emerson could end up being the starter either at second or third base this season.

In 2025, Emerson hit .285, with 16 home runs and 78 RBIs across multiple minor league levels. He played 90 games with the Everett AquaSox, 34 games with the Arkansas Travelers, and six games with the Tacoma Rainiers in his third pro season.

The future should belong to Colt Emerson

Emerson wasn't on Seattle's September roster, with the Mariners looking to focus more on his development, rather than throw him into the fire of a pennant race. So, he begins his campaign in Arizona with no MLB experience. He will be eligible for the AL Rookie of the Year Award, but he's not currently considered a favorite to win the honor. No matter how it all plays out will get plenty of headlines.

“Emerson is just going to be one of the biggest stories of spring training,” said MLB analystJordan Shusterman of Yahoo! Sports. “… Emerson is one of the best prospects in baseball. He’s not really getting quite the national hype that Julio [Rodriguez] or [Jared] Kelenic did, but I think maybe even by the middle of spring training he could be talked about in that way.”

