21-year-old Kade Anderson will start for Seattle on Saturday

The Seattle Mariners announced on Thursday that left-handed pitcher and first-round pick Kade Anderson will get the start on Saturday, according to Roundtable Sports. The M's will face the San Diego Padres at their shared Peoria Sports Complex. The pitching prospect will likely be tasked with throwing the first two innings before handing the ol' horsehide over to the bullpen. He'll be followed by Emerson Hancock, Randy Dobnak, Jhonathan Diaz, and potentially at least three others.

Anderson has been put on a fast track to The Show, but the Mariners have been cautious with his arm. That's why they deactivated the draftee for the rest of 2025; they wanted him to focus on rest and recovery. In the meantime, the kid worked out to gain some much-needed muscle mass. Now, after a long and drawn-out wait, the former Louisiana State standout is ready to face the fire.

"It was a little, I wouldn't say nerve-wracking, but it was a little bit of pressure," Anderson said, before discussing the strategy the team is employing in his development. "But that's what we're supposed to do. You have to face pressure. The Mariners have done such a good job of preparing us on what to work on in each bullpen, and I've had several pitching coaches behind me, working on each bullpen [session]. And I think we come up with something new to attack with each bullpen."

Anderson's achievements are impeccable

Jul 13, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Kade Anderson is drafted by the Seattle Mariners with the third pick during the first round of the MLB Draft at The Coca-Cola Roxy. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Before being taken with the 3rd overall selection of the 2025 Major League Draft, Kade Anderson posted an amazing 12-1 record with a 3.18 ERA, 180 strikeouts, and 35 walks in 119 innings pitched for the LSU Tigers. He would lead the team to a College World Series victory, earning the Most Outstanding Player award along the way. He was named the collegiate Pitcher of the Year by Baseball America.

“It gives you a little bit of confidence that my stuff still plays at this level,” Anderson said after his first Spring side session last week. “But I think I'm just focused on one batter at a time, one pitch at a time, and all that stuff will happen when it happens.”

More of the same from Anderson in inning 2. Sitting 94 w/fb and mixing everything. pic.twitter.com/F2KNcT1lIq — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) February 21, 2026

M's fans will finally get to see if the bullpen work ends up leading to a sharp outing. And despite all his prior achievements, it just might be the most important time on the mound, at least in terms of where his big league career is potentially headed. For Kade Anderson? It all starts on Saturday.