Mariners' first-round selection looks sensational in Spring Training side session

When the Seattle Mariners selected lefthanded pitcher Kade Anderson in the first round of last year's Major League Baseball Draft, they knew he would likely be on a fast track to The Show. The 21-year-old was dominant at the collegiate level while starting for Louisiana State University, and he had already displayed an advanced arsenal of pitches.

The 6'2", 185-pound Anderson has a slight frame, but he can throw gas with the best of them. And even though he has yet to compete in a pro game, he's already impressed at Spring Training. As the M's were hosting the Giants today, Anderson was throwing a session on the backfield and looked phenomenal.

The young starter struck out Mariners veterans Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez, Rob Refsnyder, and Mitch Garver during the outing. He commented that he felt good about his precise performance and overall approach.

“It gives you a little bit of confidence that my stuff still plays at this level,” Anderson said after the session. “But I think I'm just focused on one batter at a time, one pitch at a time, and all that stuff will happen when it happens.”

Immediately following his outing, Anderson was asked if he had heard from any of the hitters he faced yet, and he replied that he hadn't yet. But Raleigh and the coaching staff will certainly review film of the hurler's results.

“I haven't really got much feedback [yet]. I'm honestly, personally, working on just what I can control. The hitter sees what he sees. I think every hitter is different.”

Kade Anderson had a stellar career at LSU

Before being drafted third overall last Summer, Kade Anderson was named the College World Series Most Outstanding Player after he helped LSU to their 8th national title. Following the 2025 season, he was named the Baseball America Pitcher of the Year.

Anderson posted an amazing 12-1 record with a 3.18 ERA, 180 strikeouts, and 35 walks in 119 innings pitched in his final year at Louisiana State. While the Mariners could have assigned him to rookie ball late last season, they chose to let him sit out, rest, and develop instead.

While it's hard to predict his ETA to the big leagues, he's definitely making a case that it should be sooner rather than later. Still, he's expected to begin the year at High A or the Double-A, depending on how he looks in competition this Spring. If he's truly on a fast track, we could possibly see him get a call-up this September.

