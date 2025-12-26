Acquiring a future Hall of Famer could be the Mariners' next move

As the Seattle Mariners work to find a solution at both second and third base, the team has been unexpectedly looking into a trade that has been the best at his position for a generation now. The amazing, but aging, Nolan Arenado could provide top-notch fielding at the hot corner, and Seattle could be the next place that he puts the leather to work.

While he's no longer a Silver Slugger anymore, Arenado can still hold his own at the Hot Corner. He would be a major upgrade if he mans third base for the Mariners. While free agent Eugenio Suarez may have hit 49 home runs, he's not at the caliber of fielder that Arenado was, and still is.

Arenado won the Gold Glove 10 straight years and dominated the position with his rare combination of dynamic defensive plays and solid slugging. He's a career .282 hitter, with 353 home runs and1,184 RBI. However, those numbers have fallen off in recent years. In 2025, the eight-time All-Star hit just

The St. Louis star still has two seasons left on his contract after 2025 — through the 2026 and 2027 seasons, and he has a no-trade clause. He also brings along a hefty price tag. That's what has to be settled upon before Seattle swings a trade with the Cardinals. The rebuilding Redbirds will likely have to pick up half of his remaining salaryif they truly want to move him now.

Arenado could be a great leader for a contender

Nolan Arenado could provide great leadership for any team in the hunt to make the season. A steady and mature voice, he could also act as a mentor to young infielder (and Mariners' top prospect), Cole Emerson. He has no character issues off the field has been a fan favorite in St. Louis.

While not specifically mentioning Seattle, Arenado has talked publicly about his desires around a trade destination — generally emphasizing that he wants to join a team that will compete for the postseason. He wants to finish his career as a winner, and the Emerald City seems like an almost perfect place to do it.

