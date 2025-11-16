AL MVP winner Aaron Judge sings the praises of runner-up Cal Raleigh

Cal Raleigh was announced this week as the runner-up for the American League MVP award, behind winner Aaron Judge, as the Yankees slugger received 17 first-place votes out of 30. The Mariners catcher received the other 13 tallies.

While Raleigh put up amazing power numbers, blasting 60 home runs with 125 RBI, it was his batting average that likely doomed his chances. He only hit .247 in 2025. Meanwhile, Judge led the American League, hitting .331, with 53 home runs, 114 RBIs, and 137 runs scored. with that, the Bronx Bomber captured the third Most Valuable Player trophy.

According to MLB.com's Daniel Kramer, over the course of an epic season, the two supposed rivals bonded and each earned one another's respect. Judge reiterated that point this week.

“I could sit here and talk all night about the player that he is,” Judge said. “But I think, really, the type of leader and person here is really what stuck out to me at the All-Star Game.

“We talked for a brief moment, and one of the things said to me is like, 'Hey, at some point over this whole kind of week, I want to connect with you and talk about some leadership stuff -- just how I can be a better leader, to help my team.' And for me, that really stood out."

Raleigh's unselfish approach impressed the Yankees Slugger

“His main focus wasn't, ‘I made it to an All-Star Game. I'm doing this and that. I won the Home Run Derby. How cool is this?’ He was focused on, 'How can I make my team better? How can I make the guys around me better?’ Like, ‘What tips can you give me?'"

“Hearing him say that, and all this craziness that he's going through, man, that really, really stuck out to me, and he really showed me what this guy is all about. He's all about winning and helping his guys. That's the reason why he had the success this year and why he will continue to have success in this league.”

