Mariners GM reiterates that re-signing Josh Naylor is the team's top priority
When the Seattle Mariners traded for first baseman Josh Naylor for their magical run down the stretch, he proved to be more than expected. The 28-year-old veteran not only brought a big bat, he also brought a winning attitude and a jovial personality with him. He fit in with the rest of the locker room almost immediately, and he became an instant leader on a team filled with talent.
Perhaps that's why retaining the 2024 All-Star is considered the team's main priority this offseason. General managerJustin Hollander has said so on multiple occasions, and he reiterated that goal this week.
“It was a great fit and it’s definitely a priority for us this offseason -- if not one, I don’t know what else would be, he’s No. 1 right now,” Hollander said. “He fits in our clubhouse, positionally; he fills a position of need. It’s a real left-handed bat that plays an excellent first base, that runs the bases well."
He does a lot of things well. Why wouldn’t you say that this would be awesome if we can have Josh in the long term, he fits great and he’s our priority?”
Josh Naylor brings a lot to the Mariners
Mariners President Jerry Dipoto is also fully behind the franchise bringing back Naylor for the long term. He sees the first baseman as a building block. Not just for next season, but several seasons going forward.
“This was always the goal, was to methodically build toward what we were doing,” Dipoto said. “And I'm comfortable that the resources that we're given, we're going to have every ability to go out and put together a championship-quality team."
"And like we have in recent years, when we get into the right position, I'm certain that we will be aggressive in doing the next thing.”