Mariners announce 2.5 Million fans visited T-Mobile Park in 2025
Mariners’ Chief Operating Officer Trevor Gooby announced to the Ballpark Public Facilities District this week that the team's total attendance for the 2025 season was over 2.5 million. That figure ranks in the top half of Major League teams. Gooby commented that it was the team's inspired play that truly drew the audience in.
“The team connected on so many levels with so many different people, from people who have never watched baseball to people who have not watched baseball for the last handful of years,” Gooby told board members. “Whether it was Josh Naylor or Cal Raleigh or Julio Rodríguez or the grace of Dan Wilson, it was just a really special team."
The franchise was hoping to match or pass last year's numbers, and they were able to do so thanks to a sizzling September stretch that saw the team win 15 of 16 games at one point and knock rivals, the Houston Astros, out of the playoffs. That led to the first AL West Championship in 24 years for the Mariners and their fan base.
“Thanks to the unbelievable play down the stretch, we did surpass [our] goal,” Gooby said.
Mariners Captured the Fans' Imagination in 2025
The final series of the season was what pushed the M's to great heights in terms of tickets sold, with an average attendance of 45,287. As for the overall season numbers, the club finished 14th in attendance in Major League Baseball. The team's all-time high came in 2023, when they saw 2.7 million fans walk through the turnstiles.
Fueled by their fans and followers, the M's fell jut short of capturing the pennant, losing in seven games to the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Championship Series.
Throughout the year, and particularly down the stretch, the Mariners often reminded media and each other that they wanted to win it all for a fan base that has never seen the team make it to a World Series. Despite falling just short of that goal, the season can still be summarized as a success.
“I think all of us now have had a taste of how close we can get and how good this team can be, Seattle manager Dan Wilson said. "So I think once you get that, that’s what you’re shooting for again the next year, and I know that will continue to be the goal.