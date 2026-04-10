Astros Set Up A Tricky Pitching Test For Mariners Before Key Series

The Astros reshaped the challenge in front of the Mariners heading into their four-game set on April 10. Taylor Trammell is part of that, sure, but we already touched on the reunion angle there. The more important development for this series is what Houston is doing on the mound, where Tatsuya Imai, Lance McCullers Jr., and now J.P. France all factor into a pitching setup that feels well designed for a Mariners lineup that too often struggles with unfamiliar looks.

Seattle’s lineup already looks tense. It looks like a group searching for answers in real time. So naturally, now comes a series against an Astros staff that is lining up fresh pitching looks right when the Mariners look least equipped to handle them.

Tatsuya Imai, J.P. France Suddenly Become Obstacles For Mariners

Imai is the first part of that problem, and he is probably the easiest one to circle right away. There is little familiarity there, and that matters because we have seen this offense get tripped up more times than not by pitchers it has not had time to figure out. The 27-year-old right-hander is in his first MLB season after dominating in Japan last year, and his first two starts already showed both ends of the experience.

He got hit around in his debut against the Angels, giving up four earned runs in 2.2 innings, then turned around and shoved against the Athletics with 5.2 scoreless innings and nine strikeouts for his first MLB win. The overall line still looks a little messy with a 4.32 ERA, a 1.56 WHIP, and 13 strikeouts against seven walks in 8.1 innings. But that does not really make him less dangerous for Seattle. If anything, it adds to the discomfort. He is new, a little unpredictable, and already generating buzz for his reverse slider that moves in a way hitters are not used to seeing.

McCullers has spent years being one of the more irritating Astros problems the Mariners have had to deal with. He is 10-3 with a 3.11 ERA and 129 strikeouts over 20 career appearances against the Mariners. That includes a six-scoreless-inning postseason outing in 2022 that none of us really needed to be reminded of.

Now, to be fair, the Mariners did get to him in 2025. They put up two earned runs in 4 1/3 innings against him in one outing and then chased him after 2 2/3 innings while tagging him for four earned in another.

The Astros may be dealing with injuries and patching things together, and they are coming off getting swept by the Rockies, which should tell us this is not a fully formed machine rolling into Seattle. But that still does not mean this series sets up as some easy landing spot for the Mariners. The end result of Houston’s shuffle still plays right into Seattle’s biggest weakness. This offense has a bad habit of making new or lesser-known pitching look even tougher than it probably is, and we have seen it enough times now that it stops feeling random.

Still, we hope we are wrong about where this is headed. It is not hard to speculate when the product the Mariners have put on the field lately has been this flat and frustrating, but that does not mean the script has to hold. Coming back home can change things. A lineup that looks tense on the road can suddenly breathe a little easier in its own park, and this team badly needs that kind of reset. But the concern is fair. The pattern is real enough to talk about. And if there is a time for the Mariners to interrupt it, this series being back in Seattle feels like their best chance to do it.

Taylor Trammell being back in the picture is a weird little side story. But the real issue here is that Houston didn’t just bring roster movement into Seattle. It brought the exact kind of pitching setup that tends to give this lineup problems.