Mariners Notes: Dan Wilson, Luis Castillo and Bryce Miller React to Piggyback Tension

The Mariners won the game. In some eyes, that's what's most important. They beat The Athletics 9-2 in Sacramento, hit four home runs, got a solid outing from both Luis Castillo and Bryce Miller, and avoided turning another pitching plan into another bad loss. On paper, the piggyback experiment technically worked better than it did the first time.

But it didn’t go down without theatre. Castillo was pulled after four innings, 68 pitches, two hits allowed and six strikeouts. He had been searching for anything resembling rhythm, and this was an outing where he looked much like himself again.

Castillo was pulled after four, and he didn’t exactly hide how he felt about it. There was a long dugout conversation, plenty of animation, and a glove slam. You don’t normally see that kind of emotion coming from him. And at the same time, it was a good sign when you think about it.

Another look at Luis Castillo after learning that his night was done.



Can’t recall ever seeing this kind of frustration in his nearly four years with the Mariners.



"We knew that was part of the plan, and you've got to respect what his decision was." pic.twitter.com/goDRAmc262 — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) May 26, 2026

We wouldn’t take this as Castillo showing up the manager. At the same time, Wilson wasn’t wrong to follow the plan. The Mariners have created a setup where frustration was guaranteed to spill out eventually. You can only ask established starters to pretend they are comfortable with this situation for so long before someone’s face tells the truth.

Wilson’s explanation after the game made sense, at least in the way these explanations usually do.

“There’s not an easy science, the piggyback thing,” Wilson said. “And I think, always, you’re kind of weighing a lot of different things. And a tough decision in terms of ‘The Rock,’ and I think he just continues to prove to be an incredibly selfless player.”

When the manager has to praise a veteran starter for being “selfless,” we already know the assignment is uncomfortable. Castillo is not being asked to take the ball every fifth day and go compete in the role he has known for his entire career. He’s actively participating in a workaround.

The Mariners Have a Logical Plan With an Obvious Human Problem

The Mariners don’t have to apologize for trying something different. Bryce Miller is working his way back after missing time. Castillo entered the night with ugly numbers attached to his season. And we can’t ignore the role Emerson Hancock played in all of this. He competed, held his own and earned his spot in the rotation while Miller was out. This may not be happening at all if Hancock hadn’t forced the Mariners’ hand.

There’s logic behind the Mariners plan. But that doesn’t remove the human part:

“It’s a plan that … I’ve never seen, this piggyback,” Castillo said, via Adam Jude of The Seattle Times. “As a competitor, you want to go out there and just continue, but at the same time we knew that was part of the plan and you’ve got to respect what his decision was.”

Castillo wasn’t pretending he loved it. He also did the professional thing and acknowledged that the plan had been communicated. He knew what was coming and he respected Dan Wilson’s decision.

Still, he had been struggling. He finally looked good. And the Mariners had a big lead. The game had room to breathe. Which gave the Mariners an opportunity to stick to the plan.

Miller’s comments told the same story from the other side.

“This setup’s not very comfortable,” Miller told Brad Adam after the game. “But like I said, at the end of the day I get to come out and pitch in the big leagues … something that I’ve dreamed about my whole life, so would I rather start the game? Yeah. Any time I can be on the mound in big leagues, I’ll be grateful for it.”

You have to appreciate his honesty. What many fans love about Miller is his candidness. It’s unwavering and admirable. He didn’t throw anyone under the bus. Nor is he making a dramatic stand. He’s saying the obvious thing in the most reasonable way possible. He would rather start. But he’s still grateful to pitch in the majors.

That is probably why the quote lands. It sounds like the truth.

Miller already had his own version of this frustration when he was pulled after carrying a shutout into the sixth inning against the White Sox. This time he was the second half of the arrangement, trying to navigate a relief role that doesn’t exactly fit how he is wired or how he has been developed.

No one should be shocked by either Castillo or Miller's comments on how uncomfortable the situation is. Neither guy grew up dreaming about being used as the second half of a rotation compromise. They are competitors, and competitors usually don’t love being told the plan matters more than the way the game is unfolding right in front of them.

Wilson and his staff are stuck managing all of it. Maybe it eventually works.

But no one should be surprised that the plan has created friction. And we shouldn’t get carried away with what that means, either. This pitching staff has been outwardly grateful for the internal competition and honest about what they’ve learned from each other. They’ve openly talked about wanting success for the next guy. There is no documented issue among teammates in the rotation. That’s not what this is.

These guys want to pitch, compete, and win. They want to do it in the role they’ve spent their careers preparing for. That doesn’t mean anyone is rooting against the other. It means the Mariners have a group of starters who all believe they should have the ball, which is exactly what a team should want. The problem is that the current plan asks them to share it in a way that still feels unnatural.

Still, the Mariners won the game, and that matters.