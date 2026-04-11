Astros’ Tatsuya Imai Offers Unusual Explanation For Nightmare Start Against Mariners

The Mariners took the win and gladly moved on. Tatsuya Imai, meanwhile, left behind one-third of an inning, a pile of misplaced pitches, and a postgame explanation that gave the whole thing an even stranger shape.

According to Brian McTaggart, Imai said through an interpreter, “My impression for this stadium is the mound was really hard, so I wasn’t able to adjust to that mound.”

That is certainly an explanation. It is also one of those comments that immediately makes you pause and ask whether we just watched a guy blame the mound for a first inning that looked like absolute chaos.

Mariners Capitalize On Tatsuya Imai Chaos As Astros Pitcher Cites Hard Mound

To be fair, this was only Imai’s third major league start. A pitcher this new to the league is still seeing everything for the first time. New lineups, new environments, new pressure, new stadiums, and yes, even new mounds. It’s not crazy to think that a surface can feel different and throw off a pitcher who is still settling into the rhythm of the big leagues. That is totally believable.

But whatever was bothering him, it wasn’t subtle. Imai was beyond wild.

This was not one of those starts where the stuff looked crisp and the location was just barely off. This was the kind of inning where everything felt uncomfortable from the jump. The command was erratic, the pacing was uneasy, and the pitches themselves looked odd coming out. Even if we knew nothing about his background, his previous start, or how he got here, the reaction still would have been the same. Something looked off.

It did not just look like a young pitcher getting clipped by a hot team. It looked like a pitcher who never got his footing, literally or otherwise.

That’s where the mound explanation becomes interesting instead of laughable. Because when a guy is that out of sync, we all start searching for the reason. Maybe the mound really did bother him. Maybe it was nerves and the environment. It doesn’t have to be one thing. It can be all of it.

Still, from a Mariners perspective, this felt like the Mariners saw a pitcher who was clearly uncomfortable and refused to let him settle down. That deserves credit. Too often, we have watched this lineup make life easier on pitchers who are begging for someone to put them out of their misery. This time, they didn’t overthink it. They took the free bases, kept the pressure on, and turned his nightmare inning into their early advantage.

Imai’s comments sound unusual, sure, but it also matches what we saw. He didn’t look like himself, or at least not like the version of himself Houston hoped it was getting. Whether the mound was the real culprit or just one part of a bigger issue, the Mariners were more than happy to let him keep figuring that out in real time.