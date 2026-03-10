WBC Exchange Between Cal Raleigh, Randy Arozarena Creates Awkward Mariners Subplot

Okay, first things first. Let’s not do the fake outrage thing here. Yes, the clip was awkward. Randy Arozarena’s postgame comments were spicy enough to light up the internet and make it slightly worse. Cal Raleigh probably could have saved everybody some discourse by just giving his own teammate a quick fist bump and moving on. But if we are being honest about what this looked like, it felt a whole lot more like World Baseball Classic theater than some looming Mariners clubhouse crisis.

Team USA beat Mexico, 5-3, on Monday night in Houston, and one of the lasting images was Raleigh declining Arozarena’s handshake attempt before an at-bat. It instantly became a thing because of course it did. They are teammates, and teammates doing weirdly cold rivalry stuff always plays bigger than it probably should.

And honestly, Randy deserves some credit here. If his goal was to make the moment memorable, he absolutely cooked. His postgame reaction had just enough real irritation and just enough showmanship to keep everybody guessing.

The part that makes this more performance than genuine resentment is that he took time to praise Raleigh’s parents and talk about how kind they were before unloading on Cal himself. That is not exactly how somebody sounds when they are trying to launch a true feud. That sounds like somebody leaning all the way into the bit, then turning the volume up because he knows the cameras are rolling and the WBC is built for this kind of drama.

There is also an important baseball reality here that makes the whole thing less shocking. This is not some unheard-of breach of sportsmanship. MLB’s coverage pointed out that Arozarena got the same treatment from Team USA catcher Will Smith in the 2023 WBC, and a similar moment happened earlier in this tournament between Australia and Czechia.

In that case, the explanation was practical as much as emotional: catchers do not always want to exchange handshakes at the plate because of pine tar, resin, and all the other sticky nonsense involved in actually playing baseball. In other words, this is one of those baseball customs that looks personal on video even when it may not be.

Still, the Mariners angle is what makes this worth caring about at all. If this were Raleigh doing it to some random National Leaguer, nobody in Seattle would spend more than thirty seconds on it. But because it was Randy, it lands differently. These are two of the most important personalities in Seattle’s lineup. So even if this was mostly a joke, or mostly competitive juice, it is still the kind of thing that probably needs one very simple follow-up once both guys are back in the same clubhouse. Most likely a laugh, quick conversation, even a fist bump or handshake, and everybody moves on.

Was it a little weird? Definitely. Did Cal maybe owe his own teammate a little more courtesy? Maybe. Do the Mariners need to start worrying about some fractured relationship between two of their stars? Not at all. This felt like WBC energy doing what WBC energy does best: making everything louder, weirder, and just dramatic enough to keep us talking. And to Randy’s credit, he understood the assignment perfectly.