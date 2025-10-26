Fans, Teammates Want to See Pending Free Agent Josh Naylor Back with the Mariners
Following one of the most successful seasons in franchise history, the AL West Division Champion Seattle Mariners will have some work to do in the offseason.. With several big names ready to test the waters of free agency, Seattle GM Justin Hollander will try to balance his payroll while trying to keep most of his 90-win unit intact.
Reportedly, their highest priority for the M's will be to re-sign first baseman Josh Naylor, whom the team acquired from Cleveland for the stretch run. The 28-year-old slugger hit .295 with 20 home runs and 92 RBI in total in 2024. He was arguably Seattle's most consistent hitter during the postseason, and his skills and smarts made him an automatic leader in the clubhouse. It's why the team would like to re-sign him to a three or four-year contract.
"Naylor enters free agency a year after two other All-Star-caliber first basemen [New York Mets' Pete Alonzo and Christian Walker of the Houston Astros] agreed to multiyear deals," Adam Jude wrote in The Seattle Times earlier this week. "Because of his age, Naylor is expected to seek a contract of at least four years in length."
Josh Naylor impressed Mariners with his Mental Approach
Almost immediately, Naylor became popular among his teammates and fans. He brought experience and a helpful bit of chemistry as the Mariners surged in September.
“He fits in great,” Hollander commented recently to The Seattle Times. “Josh just got two months, plus the playoffs, of what Seattle was like as a sports town. The best thing that you can hope for when you acquire someone is they go play great. You go deep in the playoffs. They love it and want to be here. And I think we checked all those boxes, so we’ll try and figure it out.”
Naylor credits his approach, attitude, and preparation to his father. Growing up, he was a student of the game at a very young age.
“There were times when I was a little kid, and me and my dad would sit on the couch and watch the game and pick little things apart,” Naylor said. “… Once I started playing baseball, I really wanted to just understand it on a different level. I’m still growing, I’m still learning too."
“It’s hard sometimes, but I think if you can pick one thing a game to lock in on and try to understand and try to read a little better, you’ll be ready for the next time the opportunity arises. And then the next time, you pick something else to work on.”
MLB Free agency will begin five days after the World Series is concluded. In those five days, teams will have exclusive rights to negotiate with their own players before they hit the open market.