Have the Seattle Mariners been too patient this off-season?

The Mariners' offseason has drawn some criticism within their fan base and even around Major League Baseball for the lack of progress being made this offseason. On the other hand, Jerry Dipoto, the Mariners' President of Baseball Operations, has stuck to his guns, and the team just won the American League West division. So he has a proven track record at this point.

Still, fans in the Pacific Northwest are growing concerned about the Mariners' perceived lack of urgency, particularly since second baseman Jorge Polanco departed for the New York Mets on December 16.

At the start of the 2025 offseason, both Dipoto and Justin Hollander highlighted their commitment to building a championship-caliber team that could finally reach the Fall Classic. Dipoto emphasized a methodical, sustainable approach, saying they had the resources to create a roster to repeat.

But that's been easier saisd than done for the Mariners' front office duo. After re-signing Josh Naylor right off the bat, Seattle fans were sleeping soundly, feeling like the team had a head start in the process. But the defection of Polanco, and the fact that the team has basically been held hostage by whatever decision Eugenio Suarez, has thrown a monkey wrench into many of their plans.

The Mariners have sat ashore for most of free agency

Oct 17, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) reacts after hitting a grand slam against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning during game five of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

While many were hoping Seattle would make a splash in the sea of free agency this season, they've barely made a ripple since the Naylor deal. They've been unable to secure Sanchez and can't seem to come to terms in lingering talks with the St. Louis Cardinals for second baseman Brendan Donovan.

In the meantime, they lost out on a Japanese free agent they coveted, Munetaka Muraka, who signed for two years with the Chicago White Sox. They're also about to miss out on another intriguing import, infielder Kazuma Okamoto, whose posting period will end tomorrow. If he isn't signed by an MLB club by then, the window closes, and he returns to the Nippon Professional Baseball League.

