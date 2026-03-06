Former Mariners Prospect Is Making Seattle’s Trade Look More Complicated

Harry Ford has a way of popping up in the World Baseball Classic and making sure nobody forgets why he was such a fascinating prospect to begin with. Against Mexico on Friday, March 6, he went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo shot that briefly pulled Great Britain even in the sixth.

Yes, Great Britain still got rolled 8-2. No, that is not really the point. What matters is that Ford once again looked comfortable in a spotlight setting, just like he did in 2023 when he slashed .308/.400/.846 with two home runs and four RBI in four WBC games.

Harry Ford takes off and ties it for Team Great Britain! #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/ldsYJ6oIwL — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 6, 2026

Mariners Solved a Bullpen Need, but Harry Ford Is Already Complicating the Return

The Mariners didn’t trade Ford because they stopped believing in the player. They traded him because it made sense for the roster. Cal Raleigh is the guy, and when an organization already has an All-Star catcher in front of a top prospect, you are eventually forced to ask whether that prospect is more valuable to you or to someone else. Seattle answered that question in December by sending Ford to Washington for left-handed reliever Jose Ferrer.

At the time, it was easy to understand. And quite honestly, it still is. Ferrer fills a real need. He’s only 25, throws a sinker that averaged 97.7 mph in 2025, and posted a ground-ball rate of 64.3, which is absurd. He held left-handed hitters to a .186 average and a .217 OBP, appeared in 72 games, threw 76.1 innings, and gave Washington 11 saves with a 4.48 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP.

So this is not a lazy hindsight piece where Seattle gets crushed for addressing a clear weakness. But Ford is exactly the sort of player who can make a perfectly rational trade feel a lot messier over time.

He’s athletic in a way most catching prospects are not. He clearly has poise. And he has the kind of all-around profile that made people wonder whether he could eventually become more than a traditional backstop. And if the Nationals keep polishing that skill set, Seattle may not be remembered as the team that smartly dealt from depth. They may be remembered as the team that moved off a special athlete a little too soon.

Again, that does not mean the trade was wrong. Not yet, anyway.

It just means we should probably not act like this one is already settled. Ferrer can help Seattle right now, and that matters for a team trying to win. But Ford keeps flashing the exact traits that make trades like this age in strange ways. If Washington unlocks the full version of him, this deal is going to look a lot more complicated than it did on the day it was made.