Brendan Donovan Starts Rehab Assignment as Mariners Move Closer to Lineup Boost

Brendan Donovan’s return is starting to feel a little more real. The Mariners have not unraveled without him. J.P. Crawford has done more than simply keep the leadoff spot warm, and Seattle’s lineup has found ways to function while Donovan has been out. But there is still a difference between patching around an absence and getting one of your more useful bats back into the mix.

Donovan took that first visible step with Double-A Arkansas, opening his rehab assignment by going 1-for-3 with an RBI and two walks as the Travelers’ designated hitter. That is about as Donovan-coded as a rehab debut can get: one hit, multiple trips to first base, and enough zone control to remind the Mariners why they miss that skill set.

He has been out since suffering a left groin muscle strain on April 17, an injury that landed him on the 10-day injured list and drew a little more attention because of its possible connection to his October 2025 sports hernia surgery.

Seattle needed him to build back properly. Now, Donovan is expected to start taking reps in the field soon, and that’s probably the more important part of this rehab assignment than anything he does with the bat.

Brendan Donovan’s Bat Still Looks Like the Piece Seattle Has Been Missing

Before the injury, Donovan had been one of the cleaner fits in the Mariners’ offense. Through his early 2026 work, he was hitting around .304 with three home runs, eight RBI, 17 hits in 56 at-bats and a .954 OPS.

The Mariners have had plenty of power. But Donovan gives them a hitter who can lengthen an inning without needing to be the loudest bat in it.

To be fair, Crawford deserves real credit for how he has handled Donovan’s absence, including two home runs in the current series against the Braves. For a player whose offensive value is often discussed through patience and tone-setting, Crawford has added some timely thump at a moment when Seattle needed him to keep the lineup from feeling short.

But Donovan’s rehab debut is still a reminder of what Seattle is trying to get back. Donovan gives them another dependable at-bat. And another player who can fit in different spots and keep the offense from becoming too reliant on the same handful of guys every night.

Donovan’s first rehab game does not need to be made bigger than it is. It was one night in Arkansas, and the Mariners still have to see how he responds as the assignment continues. The bat showing up immediately is a good sign, but the next step is making sure his body can handle the defensive work and the day-to-day rhythm of playing again.