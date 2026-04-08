Mariners’ Bad Start Continues To Snowball In Deflating Rangers Sweep

At some point, the “it’s still early” shield starts getting a little harder to hold up without laughing through it. The Mariners are now 4-9 after getting swept by the Rangers, and while nobody needs to start planning a funeral for the season, this was the kind of series that makes the early skid feel a lot less harmless. Seattle scored three total runs in three games. That is an offense actively making life miserable for a pitching staff that has done more than enough to keep this thing afloat.

The Mariners did run into a brutal stretch of starting pitching. The Mariners did not exactly catch any breaks in this series either. deGrom looked nasty, Eovaldi was in complete control, and Gore slammed the door in the finale with nine strikeouts over five innings while giving up just one hit to Mitch Garver. Sometimes you tip your cap. But scoring three runs in an entire series also means the conversation cannot just be about how good the other side was. At some point, it has to be about Seattle continuing to look stuck.

Back at home on Friday against the Astros at 6:40pm. pic.twitter.com/zmV7vteF25 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 8, 2026

Mariners’ Offense Hits Another Low As Rangers Finish Off Sweep

The Mariners have the only rotation in baseball where every starter has already logged a quality start this season. The foundation that usually gets cited as the thing that can stabilize everything is doing its job. Bryan Woo did his part again Wednesday, giving Seattle five innings and just one earned run. He was pulled after throwing 41 pitches in the fifth, which shortened his outing, but the bigger problem was the same one that keeps showing up: the Mariners provided no run support behind him.

They went just 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position in this series and left 14 men on base. Julio Rodríguez still does not have an extra-base hit. Josh Naylor does not either. Some of that is bad luck, sure. Thirteen games is not enough to draw some giant conclusion about who these guys are going to be for six months. But it’s enough to say the offense has not clicked, and right now it is dragging the entire team down with it.

Even big moments that could have changed the energy ended up getting swallowed. Rob Refsnyder gave the Mariners one of the best defensive plays of the series when he sprinted 115 feet and timed a leaping catch perfectly to rob Josh Smith of a home run in right field. It was the kind of play that should have felt like a spark. Instead, it mostly became a footnote in another shutout loss.

Connor Joe’s season debut also came with a rough moment at first base after Victor Robles hit the injured list, as his errant throw home with the bases loaded helped two Rangers score. But even that feels secondary in a game the Mariners never scored in.

This was Seattle’s first sweep at the hands of Texas since September 2023, and it lands a little heavier with the Astros now coming to town. The Mariners do not need a perfect response this weekend, but they do need one that actually looks alive. Because right now, the offense is setting a bad tone for everything around it.