Mariners Fans May Be Stuck Waiting for the Rob Refsnyder Decision They Already Want

Rob Refsnyder has already cleared one very important Mariners veteran-bat hurdle. He lasted longer than Tommy La Stella. That won’t get anyone a plaque in Cooperstown, but it counts for something. La Stella’s Mariners run in 2023 was over almost before fans had fully processed that it had started. He was just beginning to become a daily irritation when the Mariners designated him for assignment on May 2 to clear room for Bryce Miller, then officially released him two days later after just 12 games and a .190 average.

The frustration barely had time to breathe before Seattle moved on.

So, now that Refsnyder has already survived the La Stella line, the problem for the part of the fan base that is already done waiting is that La Stella is probably the wrong comparison.

The better one is Donovan Solano, and that’s where this gets a little more annoying.

Seattle didn’t bail on Solano after a few bad weeks, or when every frustrated comment section in the Pacific Northwest decided the roster spot could be used better. The Mariners signed him to a one-year, $3.5 million deal in January 2025, then kept him until Sept. 1, when roster expansion, Harry Ford’s arrival and a tighter bench finally made the move too obvious to avoid.

Fans probably don’t want to hear this, but the Mariners might not be close to making the Refsnyder decision they already want.

They may get there eventually. Quite frankly, Refsnyder hasn’t been good. But the idea that Seattle will quickly cut bait on a veteran right-handed bat it specifically targeted in the offseason feels more like fan logic than front-office logic.

Seattle gave him a one-year, $6.25 million major-league deal with incentives after he spent four seasons in Boston and built a clear identity as a lefty-mashing platoon bat. That deal also represented a pretty significant raise from his previous salary, which says a lot about how much the Mariners valued the fit.

The Mariners Are Probably Going to Give Rob Refsnyder More Time Than Fans Want

What’s probably frustrating is that Refsnyder’s role is narrow enough to make the slump feel worse, but also narrow enough to make the Mariners more patient.

An everyday player can dig out of a slow stretch through volume. The numbers can move quickly because the opportunities pile up. A platoon bat doesn’t have the same luxury. Refsnyder can look invisible for a while because his value depends on the right matchup. And the Mariners knew that when they signed him.

Seattle is going to want to see whether the bat heats up before the season reaches the point where waiting feels harder to justify. The front office is going to want a bigger sample against lefties. And the coaching staff is going to want time to see whether the timing, swing decisions and comfort level settle in.

Fans don’t have to be sentimental about it. Nobody is obligated to clap politely through a dead bench spot. But Refsnyder is also not La Stella. He’s not the guy Seattle can casually move off because the experiment never made much sense. He’s closer to Solano, the veteran whose usefulness was allowed to breathe for months before the roster finally outgrew him.

The Mariners can tell themselves they are being disciplined while fans can say the answer is obvious. Both sides can be right for a little while. Because if Refsnyder’s bat wakes up, it changes the conversation. A right-handed hitter with his track record against lefties can be lethal.

Still, that patience has an expiration date. Refsnyder’s 2026 line is brutal. He’s slashing .106/.173/.197 with a .370 OPS through 75 plate appearances, which is no longer just a slow trickle of bad luck. If the Mariners are trying to win tight games with a bench spot that only exists in theory, the Solano comparison stops being reassuring and starts becoming a warning. Seattle cannot preach urgency in the standings while treating every veteran bet like it deserves unlimited time to become real.

Fans may already have their answer. The Mariners probably do not. And that gap is going to make this roster spot feel louder every time Seattle needs one more good at-bat and does not get it.