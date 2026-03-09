Mariners’ Jacob Nottingham Reunion Isn’t What It Seems

At first glance, this looked like one of those perfectly ordinary depth-signing blurbs that barely survives the scroll. Jacob Nottingham back for the fifth time on a minor league deal? Fine. File it under catcher inventory, spring camp housekeeping, and the eternal Tacoma shuttle.

But the second half of the story is the part that actually makes this interesting: Nottingham is not really coming back as a player in the way people probably assumed. According to Ryan Divish, he signed a minor league contract but is actually transitioning into coaching, which turns this from a forgettable roster note into something a little more revealing about how the Mariners like to operate.

Mariners’ Jacob Nottingham Reunion Quietly Reveals A Career Shift

And honestly, that is a way more interesting use of Jacob Nottingham than pretending he was about to crash the backup catcher conversation.

The player side of this has been pretty settled for a while. Nottingham has not appeared in the majors since 2021, and even then he was more of a bouncing-around, up-and-down option than a guy who ever carved out real staying power. He had prospect shine once. He was traded around enough to make you think somebody somewhere still believed there was something to unlock. But eventually, baseball tells you what role you are actually filling, and for Nottingham it stopped being “future big league catcher” a long time ago.

The Mariners already have zero reason to squint at this as a roster battle. Cal Raleigh is the guy, full stop. Andrew Knizner is the expected backup. Jhonny Pereda is on the forty-man. Mitch Garver, Brian O’Keefe, and Jakson Reetz are all floating around camp depth-wise. Even before the coaching twist came out, Nottingham never really made sense as someone who was about to force his way into anything meaningful on the major league side. He played only 17 games in Tacoma last year and hit .193/.277/.298.

This organization loves familiarity. It loves people who know the pitchers, know the routines, know the expectations, and can step into development spaces without wasting everyone’s time getting oriented. Nottingham’s exact role is still unclear, but the broad idea still makes sense. He knows the organization. He knows the catcher’s side of the job. He has done the grindy, transactional, suitcase version of pro baseball. Those guys can become useful coaches because they have seen the sport from the least glamorous angle possible and survived it anyway.

This move is better understood as the Mariners quietly finding value in a different way. Nottingham is not back because the club suddenly needed another name on the Tacoma depth chart. He is back because sometimes the most useful thing a former catcher can do for an organization is stop chasing the last roster spot and start helping the next wave of players handle everything that comes with trying to reach one.

That is a much more interesting story than a minor league deal ever had any right to be.